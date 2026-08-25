Stavros Halkias Wrote A Letterboxd Review Of His New Movie And Had Really Positive Things To Say About Himself

Leave it to Stavros Halkias to start a trend on Letterboxd. Halkias, who co-stars in Tony as part of the 2026 movie schedule last weekend, left a cheeky review of the movie, and it’s all about himself. This isn’t the first time he’s done it, either. It seems the comedian and actor is making a habit of it, and I love it.

Halkias plays a line cook in Tony. He is one of the pirates that Anthony Bourdain wrote so positively about in Kitchen Confidential, though the character in the movie isn’t based on a real person, just someone like those “pirates” in the kitchen. He is, honestly, a sloppy mess in the movie (as line cooks sometimes are) but he’s a lovable sloppy mess. However, the way Halkias describes himself in the review isn’t the first word that comes to mind:

Guy who plays the fat line cook in a bandana is really sexy.

Charming? Sure, kinda. Funny? Absolutely. Chaotic? For sure. Sexy? Well…maybe if you think someone sweating in front of a hot oven who smells like cigarettes and steak, then sure. It’s not my thing, but I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum. It’s also impossible not to giggle at Halkias’ simple review of the movie. And it’s also not the first time he’s done it. In his review for last year’s Bugonia, Halkias wrote:

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The guy who plays the cop is really sexy.

It’s too early to call this a trend, and there are a few of Halkias’ movies he hasn’t reviewed. At least not yet, though his profile has never been higher... especially now with Tires Season 3 trending on Netflix. For those reasons, I hope this does become a trend. Halkias has two movies on the 2027 movie schedule: a Judd Apatow joint, The Comeback King, starring Glen Powell and Cristin Milioti, and Thumb with an all-star cast including Milly Alcock, Akwafina, and Kate McKinnon. Will he be the sexiest member of the cast in those movies too? I think the answer is obvious.

Anyone who has followed Halkias’ career won’t find this kind of cheeky behavior surprising. This is, after all, a comedian who rose to fame co-hosting a podcast called Cum Town. He’s also a fantastic self-promoter–and I mean that in the best way. His first comedy special was a real bootstrap kind of production that blew up on his YouTube channel first, and led to a second stand-up special, Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (which you can also watch with a Netflix subscription).

Now he’s getting great roles in great movies like Tony and Bugonia, and he’s slyly promoting himself yet again. He’s a master of getting his stuff to go viral in an understated way, and that is a real art. Along with a few other brief but funny reviews of movies he’s not in, his account is something I’m definitely going to keep my eye on for more. Who would have thought that Letterboxd reviews could go viral?