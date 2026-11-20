The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, on the 2026 TV schedule, only just debuted as the first spinoff, and immediately had its own drama. Funnily enough, the biggest drama of the season involved O.G. Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley, who got dragged into the mix when older sister McCall DaPron clashed with some of the new cast members.

Things quickly escalated when McCall made Mayci aware of some drama with co-star Bobbi Althoff, resulting in a text to Jen Affleck saying, “I’m gonna f*** them up,” in regard to the individuals who clashed with her sister. And then, Jen told everyone what Mayci said. After it all became public, it was suddenly so much bigger than just venting between sisters, making someone who had previously been thought of as one of the most grounded and level-headed of the original Mormon Wives series come across like a mean girl.

I’m sure we’ve all said things in a text in the heat of the moment, but Mayci’s words got out for all to see, leading her to realize her mistake in responding in the heat of the moment. She also expressed real regret for having made the statement at all. In a recent apology statement, she said:

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To be honest, I’m embarrassed. I’m genuinely embarrassed that I said that. I don’t remember the intention behind it because I know I wasn’t trying to get into a street fight, like a physical fight. It’s genuinely embarrassing. I don’t know why the hell I said that.

(Image credit: Hulu)

We've All Said Things We Regret In The Heat Of The Moment, But O.G. Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Already Apologized

Even though the text did make me look at Mayci a bit differently from the impression I’d gotten of her on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I also understand wanting to defend a family member and don’t blame her for having a strong reaction to feeling like her sister was being attacked. It all felt a bit middle school, and I’m certainly not making ay excuses for her over-the-top response, but the firsthand experience with some wild drama on her own reality TV series probably led Mayci to have a more heightened reaction than she might otherwise have had.

Anytime you get a group of people together who come from different backgrounds, have them spend long periods of time together, and point cameras at them, you’re bound to get some drama as they get to know each other. It was a bit unusual that this particular drama came from someone not actually in the room where it happened, but it sounds like Mayci has definitely learned a lesson from the fallout. She went on to say:

I am very sorry I said that. I did regret saying that. That is definitely out of character for me. … I’m just going to be accountable for the things that I was upset with myself for. I’ve apologized for it, and moving on.

Largely because of Taylor Frankie Paul, we’ve become accustomed to Mormon Wives being synonymous with drama, especially with the chaos surrounding production of the original series. After the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette, custody issues with her children, and her announced departure, it immediately turned attention to the new spinoff and the drama in the OC. So, I’m glad that Mayci didn’t seem to waste any time in sharing such an honest reaction to her own behavior.

While we don’t yet know the future of this new series, fellow Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show. You can check out The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and its Orange County spinoff with a Hulu subscription while we await news of future seasons, other possible spinoffs, and more headline-making drama.