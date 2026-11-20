Spoilers for I Play Rocky are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters now.

When I think about the best sports movies , often the big match or game at the center of it comes to mind immediately. For instance, with Rocky, the titular character’s fight with Apollo Creed is something I instantly picture when the film gets brought up. So, I was surprised to see the fight wasn’t really featured within the story of I Play Rocky, the project on the 2026 movie schedule about the making of Rocky. Instead, it was used during the credits.

It turns out there is a reason why that big match was cut from the film and moved into the credits.

Why Rocky And Creed’s Fight Is Only Featured In The Credits Of I Play Rocky

Now, even though they took a “week” to film the fight between Rocky and Creed for this movie, it was eventually cut…kind of. Ultimately, the scene was moved to the credits. So, why did that happen? Well, director Peter Farrelly told me the match was actually supposed to be the end of I Play Rocky. However, a big realization about the stairs scene changed his mind, as he recalled during an interview with CinemaBlend:

And by the way, it wasn't originally supposed to be over the end credits. It was supposed to be the end of the movie. But when you get in an editing room, as good as the script is, you have to let the movie find its way. And when he goes up the top of those stairs [and raises his arms up], there was such a high watching it that you couldn't get there again.

(Image credit: Claire Folger)

While the director was very open about this being the right call with me, he also admitted that it took him a while to fully accept that. It took a long time to film the fight, and it’s such an iconic moment from Rocky. However, he eventually came to the conclusion that they had to move it to the credits:

Like even though we took a lot of time making that fight and doing it, you will never get that high again. You're not going to feel it. And so I showed it to a few people in the editing room. They go, ‘You should end on the top of the stairs.’ I was like, ‘No, I took a week. I took a week to shoot the fight. I'm not cutting the fight.’ And it took me a couple weeks to finally realize I have to cut the fight. It's got to end on the stairs.

I know I was a bit shocked not to see the fight prominently featured in the movie, when so many of the other scenes are. However, I did think it was a cool surprise to cut it into the credits, and it served as a full-circle moment to the scene where we watch Anthony Ippolito’s Sylvester Stallone and Stephan James’ Carl Weathers train for the fight.

This Fight Took A Long Time To Film, And The Actors Took Some Real Punches

Speaking of Ippolito and James, they, like Stallone and Weathers, trained and learned how to box for this movie. That means they took a few punches too. When I asked the Sly actor about filming the fight between Rocky and Creed, he said:

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We took some real we took some real shots during that. Me and Stephan were just trying to figure it out, and you know, sometimes we messed up here and there, and we tag each other, but it was all right.

James also confirmed that they took some hits while preparing for and filming this movie. He revealed that he and Ippolito trained together as well, and “got close in a very short period of time,” noting that they were “in the trenches with each other.” That became very clear too, as he told me:

I may have taken a punch or two that I wasn't looking forward to. But you know, had to do what I had to do to pull it off. And I think it was all worth it that we were able to, you know, not only step into these guys psychologically, but physically as well.

Well, considering the amount of time, effort and punches that went into this, I’m happy that Rocky and Creed’s fight did find its way into the movie…even if it wasn’t in the way it was originally intended.