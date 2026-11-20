I Thought Rocky And Creed's Big Fight Scene Would Be The End Of I Play Rocky. So What Happened?
And why is it in the credits?
Spoilers for I Play Rocky are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters now.
When I think about the best sports movies, often the big match or game at the center of it comes to mind immediately. For instance, with Rocky, the titular character’s fight with Apollo Creed is something I instantly picture when the film gets brought up. So, I was surprised to see the fight wasn’t really featured within the story of I Play Rocky, the project on the 2026 movie schedule about the making of Rocky. Instead, it was used during the credits.
It turns out there is a reason why that big match was cut from the film and moved into the credits.
Why Rocky And Creed’s Fight Is Only Featured In The Credits Of I Play Rocky
Now, even though they took a “week” to film the fight between Rocky and Creed for this movie, it was eventually cut…kind of. Ultimately, the scene was moved to the credits. So, why did that happen? Well, director Peter Farrelly told me the match was actually supposed to be the end of I Play Rocky. However, a big realization about the stairs scene changed his mind, as he recalled during an interview with CinemaBlend:
While the director was very open about this being the right call with me, he also admitted that it took him a while to fully accept that. It took a long time to film the fight, and it’s such an iconic moment from Rocky. However, he eventually came to the conclusion that they had to move it to the credits:
I know I was a bit shocked not to see the fight prominently featured in the movie, when so many of the other scenes are. However, I did think it was a cool surprise to cut it into the credits, and it served as a full-circle moment to the scene where we watch Anthony Ippolito’s Sylvester Stallone and Stephan James’ Carl Weathers train for the fight.
This Fight Took A Long Time To Film, And The Actors Took Some Real Punches
Speaking of Ippolito and James, they, like Stallone and Weathers, trained and learned how to box for this movie. That means they took a few punches too. When I asked the Sly actor about filming the fight between Rocky and Creed, he said:
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James also confirmed that they took some hits while preparing for and filming this movie. He revealed that he and Ippolito trained together as well, and “got close in a very short period of time,” noting that they were “in the trenches with each other.” That became very clear too, as he told me:
Well, considering the amount of time, effort and punches that went into this, I’m happy that Rocky and Creed’s fight did find its way into the movie…even if it wasn’t in the way it was originally intended.
Now, if you’d like to see how this legendary sequence is shown in the credits of the well-reviewed I Play Rocky, you can catch the film in theaters now. And if you’d like to compare their take on the sequence to Rocky’s, you can stream the OG movie with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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