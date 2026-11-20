Jennifer Lawrence Took A Note From Kylie Jenner And Opened Up About Her Breast Implants
JLaw was very open about it.
There are a handful of stars who have been very transparent about the various procedures they’ve had done to their bodies. Some of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, specifically, aren’t ones to hold back about the topic. I mean, Kris Jenner has been candid about her cosmetic procedures, and Kylie Jenner has shared the specifics about her breast implants. Now, taking a page out of Jenner’s book, Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her own breast implants.
This all came up as Andy Cohen was getting Jennifer Lawrence’s rapid-fire takes on various happenings in the world of the housewives during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired on the 2026 TV schedule. When he asked, “Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Hailey Glassman’s nose?” the following back-and-forth happened about the actress’s new breast implants:
- Jennifer Lawrence: Yes, and I have implants.
- Andy Cohen: You do?
- Jennifer Lawrence: Yeah, they’re new.
- Andy Cohen: Really? They’re beautiful.
The host went on to ask if the Hunger Games star’s implants are Bs, to which Jennifer Lawrence said:
Cohen then reiterated that “they’re beautiful,” and Lawrence humorously responded with an “OK, thanks.”
All around, it was a casual and light-hearted conversation, and Jennifer Lawrence seemed happy to talk about the recent change. Much like how Kylie Jenner had a sense of humor about her implants when she joked about wanting them to be bigger, the Oscar-winner broached the topic in an open and funny way. Plus, clearly, she’s happy with the procedure, and she wanted to talk about it.
Overall, I can’t say I’m surprised by Lawrence’s honesty and humor about this. In the past, she’s been clear that she’s unbothered by other people’s opinions about things like nudity, and she’s not sensitive about these topics at all. So, it makes sense that she was so light-hearted about her new implants, and even brought them up herself.
Now, this all happened as Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited ahead of the release of The Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, on the 2026 movie schedule. During their episode of Watch What Happens Live, JLaw also ranked people she’s kissed on screen, and she shared a ton of takes about various reality TV stars. Along with all of that came her admission about the procedure she had, and I appreciated how casual she was about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Also, listen, while her admission about her implants is not directly related to the Kardashians, I know she’s a fan of them. And there’s no denying that she broached the topic, kind of like Kylie Jenner has in the past.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.