There are a handful of stars who have been very transparent about the various procedures they’ve had done to their bodies. Some of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family , specifically, aren’t ones to hold back about the topic. I mean, Kris Jenner has been candid about her cosmetic procedures , and Kylie Jenner has shared the specifics about her breast implants . Now, taking a page out of Jenner’s book, Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her own breast implants.

This all came up as Andy Cohen was getting Jennifer Lawrence’s rapid-fire takes on various happenings in the world of the housewives during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired on the 2026 TV schedule . When he asked, “Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Hailey Glassman’s nose?” the following back-and-forth happened about the actress’s new breast implants:

Jennifer Lawrence : Yes, and I have implants.

: Yes, and I have implants. Andy Cohen : You do?

: You do? Jennifer Lawrence : Yeah, they’re new.

: Yeah, they’re new. Andy Cohen: Really? They’re beautiful.

The host went on to ask if the Hunger Games star’s implants are Bs, to which Jennifer Lawrence said:

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No, it’s a full C. I think. It’s the same size that they were.

Cohen then reiterated that “they’re beautiful,” and Lawrence humorously responded with an “OK, thanks.”

All around, it was a casual and light-hearted conversation, and Jennifer Lawrence seemed happy to talk about the recent change. Much like how Kylie Jenner had a sense of humor about her implants when she joked about wanting them to be bigger , the Oscar-winner broached the topic in an open and funny way. Plus, clearly, she’s happy with the procedure, and she wanted to talk about it.

Overall, I can’t say I’m surprised by Lawrence’s honesty and humor about this. In the past, she’s been clear that she’s unbothered by other people’s opinions about things like nudity , and she’s not sensitive about these topics at all. So, it makes sense that she was so light-hearted about her new implants, and even brought them up herself.

Now, this all happened as Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited ahead of the release of The Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, on the 2026 movie schedule . During their episode of Watch What Happens Live, JLaw also ranked people she’s kissed on screen, and she shared a ton of takes about various reality TV stars. Along with all of that came her admission about the procedure she had, and I appreciated how casual she was about it.

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Also, listen, while her admission about her implants is not directly related to the Kardashians, I know she’s a fan of them. And there’s no denying that she broached the topic, kind of like Kylie Jenner has in the past.