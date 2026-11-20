It’s not difficult to imagine why Jennifer Lopez went viral when turned up to the 2000 Grammys in her green dress with a super low-plunging neckline. (That dress looked like it was made for her!) But did you know that The X-Files and David Duchovny also played a role in why it’s such a moment, too? I sure didn’t!

Most people know that JLo’s green Versace “jungle dress” is such a big celebrity fashion moment that it led to the creation of Google Images. It caused such a high volume of online interest that Google, which was only two years old at the time, decided it was time to engineer the feature. Although The X-Files of it all? I had no idea. Lopez told the story of the dress recently, saying this about it:

I was nominated that night and I wore it to The Grammys, and I was very excited. It was just one of those moments… [I didn’t know it was going to be something], I just picked the best dress on the rack.

JLo didn’t set out to create some internet-shattering moment when she stepped out at the Grammys. She just wanted to look good. As she added on Friends Keep Secrets:

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When I walked out on stage you could see it on my face because there was like swell in the room of [applause]. And, I was just like, ‘What’s happening?’ And then, David Duchovny was with me, and he was like, ‘This is the first time in years I know nobody’s looking at me.’

So Lopez presented an award with David Duchovny, who was one of the biggest names in TV at the time, who was in his seventh season of the show. In the clip she talked about how at the time Duchovny couldn’t go anywhere without being recognized and had recently filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against 20th Century Fox. Here they are together:

(Image credit: HECTOR MATA / AFP via Getty Images)

I can imagine Duchovny feeling perhaps like the heavily covered lawsuit might be the elephant in the room when he was going to The Grammys that night. However, when he was paired with JLo on the night of the green dress, all eyes were on her. As JLo continued:

The thing is I walked out on stage and it was like a bodysuit, right? And it had the material, very just flowy material, like chiffon. And when I walked out, it blew open. The moment was the thing. The wind blew, the people started, he had the perfect line. It wasn’t scripted.

It sounds like the room absolutely lost it when JLo hit the stage with Duchovny, and his line complimented it all like a cherry on top. Even though the moment happened over twenty-five years ago, it has remained relevant over the years with a number of pop culture moments. The most recent one has to be when Mika Abdalla wore the dress during a scene in Off Campus. (The show’s costume designer shouted out how the dress stayed on if you’re as curious as I was).

And then, Rachel Zoe also put on the dress for a magazine cover shoot, too. Last year, the original model who first wore the Versace piece on the runway, Amber Valletta, also slipped back into the chiffon dress. Will JLo ever top this look? We don’t know, but you can see her in The JLO Show, streaming with a Paramount+ subscription on November 26.