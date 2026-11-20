Amanda Seyfried busted onto the Hollywood scene on soaps in the Noughties, but it was her role in Mean Girls in 2005 that made her a household name. Since then, she’s been in a ton of huge movie and TV roles including Les Miserablès, The Dropout, Big Love, Jennifer’s Body, Dear John, Mamma Mia! and The Housemaid. Not one of these roles led her to landing on the relatively rare list names to ever host SNL. That is, until You Can See Everything came around.

By now, you probably at least vaguely know the twist in the Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder doc involves Amanda Seyfried. WhileYou Can See Everything is my favorite film I’ve seen all year (so far), I didn’t think that’s what it would take to get Lorne Michaels to see the light on Seyfried, but it did. Over the weekend, we learned the actress will host Saturday Night Live for the first time EVER in 2026. It’s awesome for her, and I love that she celebrated with a sweet post.

(Image credit: Amanda Seyfried/NBC)

I mean "sweet" in the literal sense. While we know Seyfried can be funny (it’s like she has ESPN or something), she does seem a little nervous about taking the stage at Studio 8h, and asked her fans and pals to “send cake.”

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If you are a fan of the actress, you may already know she’s a noted cake lover. She turned 40 during The Housemaid’s promotional tour, and there were so many viral cake moments, including one where she pretty much murdered a cake with a knife. Yes, it was fittingly on brand.

Amanda Seyfried having her birthday cake bosslady style at "The Housemaid" NY premiere - YouTube Watch On

Getting a cake on your birthday is kind of fun, but cake actually has a special place in the actress' heart. She talked about this love of cake with Harper’s Bazaar once, so it’s a real thing.

I pay a lot attention to what I eat, but I don't have any specific slimming method. I eat organic food, a lot of fish, no meat, and I force myself to limit sugar, even if I like it a lot. It takes a lot of effort! I have to practice sport a lot because I love cakes.

I’m genuinely excited for Amanda Seyfried to expand her abilities and to give the late night series a whirl. It's a special rite of passage for a lot of Hollywood, and hey, if she's good, maybe one day she'll even enter the coveted Five Timers Club! Regardless, if you told me all this would have happened because of a literal documentary, I'm not sure I would have believed you.