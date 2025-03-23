‘I Totally F—-ed That Up.’ See Kate Hudson Completely Drop The Ball Identifying 'Tiny Dancer' 25 Years After Almost Famous

Most people know Kate Hudson from rom-coms like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Fool’s Gold (both of which she stars opposite Matthew McConaughey ). The Glass Onion actress is actually a multifaceted talent, proving all the “nepo-baby” comments wrong. In addition to acting, she is also a singer-songwriter, and has used her vocal skills for iconic movies like her breakout film, Almost Famous . So, imagine how silly she must have felt dropping the ball while trying to identify the song she sings in the movie.

This year Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous celebrates 25 years since its release. In a notable scene from the 1970s coming-of-age film, Hudson sang Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” convincing a whole tour bus of rock stars to join in. Nowadays, she might not be able to join in herself. Watch the Bride Wars actress completely blank on Elton John’s lyrics while playing “Throw Me A Line” on The Kelly Clarkson Show :

A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow) A photo posted by on

Well, that’s unfortunate, but it was 25 years ago, so I’ll cut her some slack. As the American Idol winner says, sometimes she doesn’t even recognize her own songs.

Not all was lost though. The Running Point actress was easily able to identify Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” which she iconically sings in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. That movie is a bit more recent than Almost Famous, but not recent enough to be passed over for potential a sequel reboot . McConaughey and Hudson are definitely one of the epic rom-com duos I can’t get enough of, so I fully support this.

Though perhaps the Something Borrowed actress is taking some time to focus on her music. Her musical moments in movies don’t always do her justice. She’s got quite the voice, something people tend to forget. Not me though. Her stint on Glee as Rachel’s sexy, intimidating NYADA dance professor was iconic, and boy did she showcase her vocal range.

She even put out her first studio album Glorious last year. The Deepwater Horizon star performed a single dedicated to her mother, Overboard actress Goldie Hawn, during The Voice finale . During Hudson’s recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Voice coach talked to her guest all about her songwriting process, saying she loved the track “Not Easy To Know.” Listen, Kate Hudson’s got a set of pipes on her. But as with any artist, I hope for her sake the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer never covers it in Kellyoke . She’s just too good.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you are looking for a streaming service with a great library of original shows and classic movies, like Almost Famous, take a look at Paramount+. You can get the essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month.

I personally think the Mother’s Day actress deserves a second go at “Throw Me A Line,” so I hope to see her back on The Kelly Clarkson Show real soon. And now that it’s on my mind, I would love to see the two female singers do some Kellyoke together. Maybe a mash-up of “You’re So Vain” and “Mr. Know It All”? Or a new rendition of "Tiny Dancer"? I’ll leave it to the professionals to figure that out.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors