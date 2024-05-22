Kate Hudson Performed Her New Single On The Voice Finale, And The Reactions Are Wild

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the winner of The Voice’s Season 25 finale, which aired May 21. If you’re not caught up, you can stream episodes with a Peacock subscription .

The Voice Season 25 is in the books, as the competition held a star-studded finale that featured appearances by Blake Shelton , Kelly Clarkson and a number of other former coaches of The Voice in celebration of the milestone season. Of course, a winner was also named , but before that, over the course of the two-hour results show, viewers were treated to live performances from some of today’s hottest stars. One of those singers was none other than Kate Hudson, and people were having some wild reactions to the revelation that the actress has such a great voice.

Kate Hudson has long been known for her acting skills in movies like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Glass Onion. However, many who tuned in to see Asher HaVon secure a very deserving win for Reba McEntire’s team were unaware of how multi-talented Hudson is. One fan said on X (Twitter) :

Kate Hudson could SANG?? Who was gonna tell me? #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/loJ7wqUwcwMay 22, 2024

Apparently Kate Hudson has been singing since she was young, but she’s just now making moves in the music industry, and she recently held a music launch party to celebrate her debut album Glorious. Some people may not have been aware of that before, but they sure are now, after Hudson performed the title track on The Voice finale. Another viewer posted their shocked reaction:

Kate Hudson can hold a note?!#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/o44rSoVFjtMay 22, 2024

When Carson Daly introduced Kate Hudson to The Voice stage, there were undoubtedly fans who thought, “THE Kate Hudson?” One of those viewers, soonergal4 , confirmed with the tweet:

Kate Hudson can sing!? Am I late to the party on this? Gorgeous voice! Yes, the actress..Goldie Hawn’s kid, yes!!🙌

Some were even saying that if Kate Hudson had been part of the competition, she would have outshined all of the Season 25 hopefuls, including the coaches. In fact, reactions to the Fool’s Gold actress’ music was overwhelmingly positive, with others writing:

I turned my chair for Kate Hudson. Impressive! Best performance this season, better than any of the contestants, judges and guests. – AlwaysAwake0302

I might have been living under a rock but….Who knew Kate Hudson could sing? – 2207_dani

Kate Hudson, you have a beautiful voice!!! Thank you for sharing it with us! – LionSleeps4ever

Kate Hudson, That was Glorious!! I'm a fan now ;) – scottoo43

Still others were surprised that people were only just finding out about this talent. Twitter user thatlittletown said they’ve been trying to spread the word about Kate Hudson since the 2009 musical Nine, and another kindly reminded us of her short run on Glee:

I’m shocked a lot of people didn’t know that Kate Hudson has an amazing voice. She was phenomenal on @gleeofficial pic.twitter.com/kNhx9bLv20May 22, 2024