Do Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Still Hang? After Premiere Reunion, Fans Want To Know
Where does Bennifer stand?
A-listers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez basically invented shipping, with fans closely following their relationship... both times. That's why the internet exploded when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, with countless headlines following them over the last year. And after Bennifer reunited at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, the public wondered if they still hang out. Let's break it all down.
Affleck and Lopez's divorce was finalized back in January, but they've continued to capture the public's attention thanks to their children's relationship and attempts to sell their shared mansion. The A-listers turned heads when posing together at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, with Affleck gushing about her to E! News by saying:
As such, fans wondered if maybe the former pair were on good terms again. Back in September Affleck and Lopez were seen holding hands, leading fans to wonder if they might get back together. That doesn't seem to be happening, but the fact that they were able to pose together at a movie premiere seemed signal that they're at least friendly.
Perhaps the public shouldn't have been surprised about seeing them at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere together. Their blended family continues to spend time together, so there's still an amicable connection there. Plus, they managed to settle their divorce without going to court. An anonymous insider spoke to Us Weekly about the former pair, clarifying:
That makes a great deal of sense, and shows how mature Affleck and Lopez are seemingly being in the time since their split. They're not keeping their kids away from each other, and have also been able to be seen together at professional engagements. Still, some fans will wonder if they might be able to reconcile yet again.
Jennifer Lopez is known as a hopeless romantic, which is why fans are always wondering about the state of her relationship with Affleck. Lopez recently appeared on Howard Stern, and seemed to put the kibosh on any reconciliation hopes, stating:
There you have it. Shippers out there seemingly shouldn't hold their breath in hopes of seeing Affleck and Lopez reunited for a second time. But given how many people are invested in their former relationship, this might be easier said than done.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kiss of the Spider Woman is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. Both JLo and Ben Affleck are attached to a number of exciting upcoming projects, so clearly their relationship woes haven't affected their careers.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.