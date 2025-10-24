Do Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Still Hang? After Premiere Reunion, Fans Want To Know

A-listers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez basically invented shipping, with fans closely following their relationship... both times. That's why the internet exploded when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, with countless headlines following them over the last year. And after Bennifer reunited at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, the public wondered if they still hang out. Let's break it all down.

Affleck and Lopez's divorce was finalized back in January, but they've continued to capture the public's attention thanks to their children's relationship and attempts to sell their shared mansion. The A-listers turned heads when posing together at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, with Affleck gushing about her to E! News by saying:

Jennifer is incredible in this movie. She's fabulous. And it's an enormously difficult—it's all these masters, so it's not edited in such a way where you can make a little mistake here and there in the dance. It’s singing and dancing and acting and also trying to hold together these multiple tones in the movie. That's just probably the maximum level of difficulty for a performer.

As such, fans wondered if maybe the former pair were on good terms again. Back in September Affleck and Lopez were seen holding hands, leading fans to wonder if they might get back together. That doesn't seem to be happening, but the fact that they were able to pose together at a movie premiere seemed signal that they're at least friendly.

Perhaps the public shouldn't have been surprised about seeing them at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere together. Their blended family continues to spend time together, so there's still an amicable connection there. Plus, they managed to settle their divorce without going to court. An anonymous insider spoke to Us Weekly about the former pair, clarifying:

[She] doesn’t really keep in touch with Ben. She’s more likely to keep in touch with the kids; that was very genuine.

That makes a great deal of sense, and shows how mature Affleck and Lopez are seemingly being in the time since their split. They're not keeping their kids away from each other, and have also been able to be seen together at professional engagements. Still, some fans will wonder if they might be able to reconcile yet again.

Jennifer Lopez is known as a hopeless romantic, which is why fans are always wondering about the state of her relationship with Affleck. Lopez recently appeared on Howard Stern, and seemed to put the kibosh on any reconciliation hopes, stating:

Once I’m done, you’re dead to me. Like, not dead to me, but definitely like, it’s over. I’m gonna move on.

There you have it. Shippers out there seemingly shouldn't hold their breath in hopes of seeing Affleck and Lopez reunited for a second time. But given how many people are invested in their former relationship, this might be easier said than done.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. Both JLo and Ben Affleck are attached to a number of exciting upcoming projects, so clearly their relationship woes haven't affected their careers.