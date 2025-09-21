I Watched The Wrong Paris As Someone Who's Not A Bachelor Fan, And Was Surprised About Why I Liked It

Miranda Cosgrove has a rom-com available with a Netflix subscription that parodies The Bachelor, so those who are fans may need to drop what they're doing and watch it immediately. I don't actually keep up with the ABC franchise, but I gave The Wrong Paris a shot, and I was shocked by how much I enjoyed it. '

Seeing as it may be a while before we get that iCarly movie, I decided to check out the latest offering from Cosgrove, despite it seemingly being something I wouldn't be into. While it may not make the shortlist of the best romantic comedies of all time, there's a lot to enjoy about The Wrong Paris, whether you follow The Bachelor or not.

Despite Not Watching The Bachelor, I Enjoyed The Movie Giving A Glimpse Of How It Works Behind The Scenes

I'm a huge Big Brother fan, to the point that I spend a lot of my time outside of work watching the live feeds of Season 27 with a Paramount+ subscription. The appeal to me is that I then get to watch the episodes on CBS and compare how the producers edited the events of the week versus what actually went down.

Quite often, the episode doesn't tell the whole story, and there are even times when it tells an entirely different one. Reality TV lies, and I feel like The Wrong Paris shows how deceptive it can be to contestants right off the bat, in revealing they were conned into believing that they would be competing for a man's love in Paris, France. Miranda Cosgrove's Dawn is especially furious to learn this, as the actual location of Paris, Texas, is only an hour away from her actual home.

The Wrong Paris beautifully illustrated just how unromantic The Bachelor can be, with cameras and producers gawking at every potential romantic moment as it unfolds. Granted, I think the movie may give the contestants a little more time outside of the camera's prying eyes, but it's necessary in terms of character development and keeping the plot moving.

Miranda Cosgrove's Main Character Constantly Harps On How Silly The Premise Of The Show Is

Dawn is part of the cast of "The Honeypot," a dating series in which the women all compete for the affection of one man. Dawn ends up getting included on the cast with the "Down Home Girl" archetype, which certainly seems to appeal to the cowboy-esque Trey right off the bat.

I think what appeals to me most as someone who watched The Wrong Paris is that Dawn is firmly in the camp of someone who hasn't watched the show she's competing on. As such, she's more apt to make jokes about the ridiculousness of The Honeypot, which is effectively the movie thumbing its nose at The Bachelor.

At the same time, I don't think these jokes are new to anyone who is eagerly awaiting the upcoming season of The Golden Bachelor. My friends who have watched for years will make the same jokes and criticisms Dawn makes, and at no point does it feel as though the fans of these types of shows are being mocked. It's more like an homage, while still pointing out the utter ridiculousness of the concept of reality TV dating shows.

The Characters Are Endearing And Fun

Good casts make for good reality television, and I feel like the strength of The Wrong Paris is that it's loaded with characters in parts big and small who make the story fun from start to finish. Even aside from the leads of Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé, there are so many people in this cast I really loved watching.

I especially want to shout out Madison Pettis, whom I spent most of the movie wondering where I knew her from, only to realize I've been seeing her in movies and shows since she was a kid. I think she makes a great antagonist, going out of her way to make life difficult for Dawn when she arrives on the set of The Honeypot.

Christin Park was also a great sidekick as Jasmine, and I even think the film could've used her more than it did. I'll get more into that later, but for now, I'll just say this movie nailed it with writing unique characters, and finding the right actors to bring them to life.

The Wrong Paris Has More Than A Few Hilarious Moments

Romantic comedies tend to skew more on the romance than the funny bits, and while this movie doesn't necessarily buck that trend, it does have a few hilarious moments. I can honestly say I can't recall a movie in this genre that made me belly laugh, but this Netflix original achieved that feat with the horses scene.

I also found Dawn's interview on The Honeypot to be especially funny, imagining there are also a few women who had to fake their way through being fans of The Bachelor. Fortunately, the producer clocks it and tells her it's not a requirement to be a fan of the show, which I know all too well after seasons of watching Houseguests who don't know the rules of Big Brother. In any case, there are some funny scenes in this movie that rival any previous rom-com I've seen, which bumped up my love for The Wrong Paris tremendously.

The Wrong Paris Could Set Up A Sequel

As weird as it may sound, I can envision a sequel to The Wrong Paris, and it could happen in one of two ways. Imagine if Dawn and Trey went from this show and then competed on some series similar to The Amazing Race? It's more common than not for reality stars to hop around to other shows, so I feel that could give us a follow-up with the couple, as we learn more about their relationship after the first movie through the lens of another competition show.

I also thought about a spinoff movie, in which one of the women from The Honeypot becomes the equivalent of The Bachelorette in the sequel. I would pick either Jasmine or Alexis to be the lead of the next movie, rather than have Dawn's relationship fall apart. I'm not even sure if there is a plan for a sequel here, but if one was added to the list of upcoming Netflix movies, I wouldn't be upset.

Check out The Wrong Paris on Netflix right now, regardless of your feelings on The Bachelor. After that, check out some other movies on the platform, as the streamer has had some solid releases in 2025 that can't be missed.