How Tom Felton Was Hilariously Trolled By Harry Potter Co-Star Michael Gambon While Filming Dumbledore’s Death
Michael Gambon was hilarious!
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Michael Gambon may have been known for playing sage Headmaster Professor Dumbledore but, in real life, the late actor was quite a character in his own right. Based on the loving tributes the Harry Potter cast shared about Gambon, the Irish actor was incredibly fun and quite the “trickster.” Co-star Tom Felton could vouch for that, as he spoke about the time Gambon hilariously messed with him while filming Dumbledore’s memorable death scene.
It's since been revealed that Tom Felton’s favorite Harry Potter movie is Half-Blood Prince, which puts his character, Draco Malfoy, in a tough spot. In it, Draco is threatened into killing Dumbledore on behalf of Voldemort. Draco’s attempts at using magic to off the Hogwarts headmaster, failed several times. And, as Felton explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he was having a hard time himself behind the scenes:
I can imagine how frustrating that must have been for Felton. Not only did he have to deliver that bit of dialogue, but he also had to deliver it before a revered actor, Gambon. As Felton went on to explain, he missed the line a few more times, and then it was his co-star who made a request:
Aw, I can really relate to that, and not so much specifically from an acting standpoint. There's a firm chance many of us can probably relate to being in the position of wanting to please someone, especially when we're a kid trying to please an adult.
Had I been in Tom Felton's shoes, I likely would've been aiming to apologize to my co-stars for holding up the shoot. Ultimately, though, Michael Gambon had a humorously genius way of changing his young co-star's perspective:
Okay, that made me crack up! Those comments firmly illustrate exactly the kind of humor that Michael Gambon possessed, and I love it. I can only imagine actually being on set whenever he dropped a gem like that one. If anything, Gambon -- an alumni of the Royal National Theatre with 60 years worth of fine performances under his belt -- didn't take himself too seriously. And it seems the three-time Olivier Award recipient taught Felton a serious lesson:
It’s no secret that Michael Gambon was a class clown on the Harry Potter set. Daniel Radcliffe spoke about how Gambon messed around on set "all the time” and came up with hilarious acronyms during the boat scene in Half-Blood Prince. There was even a time when Gambon pranked Radcliffe with a farting machine during Prisoner of Azkaban. I love that even one of the most esteemed actors of stage and screen could be so silly.
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Considering how intense Dumbledore’s death scene is, it’s wild to imagine some level of hilarity ensuing behind the scenes. I’m definitely going to watch that scene a lot differently now, but what will remain the same is my sheer love of Michael Gambon's work. You can see Tom Felton and Gambon bring their A-game in Half-Blood Prince by streaming the film with an HBO Max subscription or a Peacock subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
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