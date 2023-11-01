Idina Menzel Throws It Back To Being A Guest On The 1989 Tour Stage, But She Left Out Taylor Swift's Hilarious Olaf Costume

Swifties have been spoiled, between Taylor Swift’s most epic live show yet, the Eras Tour movie (which hits different from the actual tour experience) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) complete with its "glown-up" album cover . Amidst all the current Swift-related happenings in the world, Frozen star Idina Menzel threw things back to her own Swiftie moment, circa 2015 during the 1989 World Tour. It’s most definitely a great all-time on-stage moment for the artist that's worth melting for. However, the actress forget Swift's Olaf costume

Just ahead of the calendar turning to November, Idina Menzel took to her Instagram to recall where she was on All Hallow's Eve eight years ago, referring to the night as the “best Halloween ever.” The photo she shared can be viewed below:

(Image credit: Tim Boyles/LP5/Getty Images for TAS)

That’s right, Idina Menzel took to the stage with Ms. Taylor Swift that night while she was playing Tampa, Florida. If you weren’t following Swift’s memorable 1989 era back then, then know that the singer would regularly bring out famous artists to her shows on the regular to sing a song and, most of the time, those performances would be duets. On Halloween, the crowd went absolutely wild when Swift brought out Menzel to sing “Let It Go.”

I love the Uncut Gems alum for reminding us all of that major moment, but I can’t believe she left out the most important part of the whole appearance. At the beginning of the performance, the Midnights artist dressed as Olaf the Snowman, and the Wicked alum came out in an Elsa costume before the pair quickly changed into their fancy getups and walked across the stage together. Check it:

There have been some great celebrity Halloween costume moments in 2023 , but it's hard to top this one that took place eight years ago. The audience in Tampa certainly received a fun gift when they witnessed all of this that glorious Saturday night. Before the singer introduced Idina Menzel to sing “Let It Go,” Taylor Swift first strutted out in the Olaf costume for “Style” alongside her dancers, who were in reindeer costumes. Could this show be more iconic?

After the Disenchanted shared the sweet throwback, tons of Swifties fondly shared their recollections of the moment as well. Take a look at some of the comments from the social media post:

"I just about peed myself when you came out on stage"

"that was a cultural reset for sure 😍"

"MY ROMAN EMPIRE"

"queens recognize queens. 👑"

"MOTHERS ARE MOTHERING"

That was an unexpected mash-up, to say the least, but it's clearly one that fans are still living for nearly a decade later. Idina Menzel was actually the songstress' final big guest on the 1989 World Tour since Tampa was the final U.S. stop for the globe-spanning show. Previously, Taylor Swift brought out tons of big artists like Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Nick Jonas and longtime bestie Selena Gomez . Despite that though, one could say that Menzel's appearance still stands as the most memorable of the bunch.