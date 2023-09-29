Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift: A Timeline Of Their Friendship

Let's talk about celebrity friendships – Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez .

There are plenty of fun celebrity friendships that we have seen throughout the years. From the timeline of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship to the hilarious friendship timeline of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg , they are so much fun.

They can capture the hearts of fans everywhere. And one friendship that we love to talk about is between pop singers and actresses Swift and Gomez.

Today, we'll be diving into the history of their friendship, year by year.

(Image credit: NBC)

According to Just Jared, the first time we saw Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez publicly was when the two went on a double date with the Jonas Brothers, specifically Joe and Nick. Interestingly enough, Taylor recently met with Joe's wife, Sophie Turner , who is going through a divorce with the singer.

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

September 2008 – Taylor Shows Support At Another Cinderella Story Premiere

A month later, Taylor Swift appeared at the premiere of the charming Cinderella adaptation, Another Cinderella Story, to support Selena Gomez. And thus their famous friendship grew.

(Image credit: Hulu/Taylor Swift Productions & Revolution Pictures)

October 2009 – Selena Gomez Admits She Gets Advice From Taylor Swift

In an interview with Seventeen in October 2009, Selena Gomez admitted that she gets all her love advice for issues she's having from Taylor Swift:

Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift! If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)

January 2011 – Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Take Pictures With Their People's Choice Awards

In January 2011, they took a photo of their wins at the People's Choice Awards. Gomez won Favorite Breakout Artist for her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, and Swift won Favorite Country Artist. And yes, they both looked great.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA)

November 2011 – Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Were Photographed At The American Music Awards Together

Another awards show featured Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, where they were photographed at the 2011 American Music Awards. This would go on to be a trend for the dynamic duo.

(Image credit: Disney+/Taylor Swift)

May 2013 – Taylor Swift Shares Message For Selena Gomez On 21st birthday

When Selena Gomez turned 21, Taylor Swift shared a sweet message for her on X (formerly Twitter, via People ). She celebrated her friend turning the momentous age, saying Gomez was the closest thing she had to a sister.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew H. Walker/WireImage)

August 2013 – The Pair Were Photographed Together At The VMA's

The friends were photographed once again, this time at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

May 2014 – Gomez Spent Some Time With Taylor Swift At The Met Gala

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attended the 2014 Met Gala, and Gomez posted a sweet video of them spending time together on Instagram , captioning it, "And during.. sometimes you wanna just be you with someone who knows all your secrets."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

October 2014 – Selena Gomez Shares Support For 1989

Taylor Swift released her album 1989 in October 2014, and Gomez shared her support with a tribute post on Instagram of her best friend celebrating the release. The newest version, 1989 (Taylor's Version), will release at an unknown date .

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

December 2014 – Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift's Birthday

These two often share birthday posts, so we'll highlight some of the best. In December 2014, Gomez shared a sweet Instagram post featuring some wicked nails to celebrate Taylor's birthday.

(Image credit: Republic Records/Interscope Records/Universal)

January 2015 – The Friends Go To The Golden Globe Afterparty With Lorde

According to The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Lorde attended the 2015 Golden Globes Afterparty together in January. Talk about an impressive girl group full of talent.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

March 2015 – The Two Have A Fun Tea Party

Two months later, in March 2015, the pair got together for a sweet tea party alongside Ellie Goulding and Haim the Band. Selena Gomez shared a pic of her getting ready for it on her Instagram .

(Image credit: Republic Records)

May 2015 – Selena Gomez Appears In Taylor Swift's Bad Blood Music Video

The pinnacle of their friendship was when Selena Gomez appeared in Taylor Swift's music video, " Bad Blood ," where they played enemies instead of friends – no enemies to lovers adaptations here for this video.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

August 2015 – Selena Gomez Has A Surprise Appearance During Swift's Tour

Gomez is also known for her performing skills, and during Swift's 1989 tour, Gomez made a special surprise appearance on stage at one of her shows in August 2015. Gomez shared the moment on her Instagram while also celebrating their friendship.

(Image credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

February 2016 – The Friends Were Photographed At The Grammy's Together

In February 2016, the two were again seen together at an awards show, this time at the Grammy's, where their photograph was taken on the red carpet.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

May 2018 – Selena Gomez Appears On Swift's Reputation Tour

Again, Gomez appeared in a surprise performance with Swift during Taylor Swift's Reputation tour. Swift shared her tribute to her on her Instagram .

Gomez did the same on her Instagram , saying that Taylor Swift was one of her favorite people with whom she liked to surround herself.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

July 2018 – Taylor Swift Sends Selena Gomez A Cake To Celebrate Her Birthday

In July 2018, Taylor Swift sent a cake to Selena Gomez to celebrate her 26th birthday. Swift showed it on her Instagram Story (via People ), a giant pink cake that said "Gomez or Go Home" with 26 encircled with a heart in the middle.

(Image credit: Hulu)

September 2018 – Gomez Calls Swift Her "Big Sister"

During an Instagram Live video (via People ), Selena Gomez said in September 2018 that Swift was like her "big sister" and that she loved her:

Taylor's awesome. I love her. She's amazing. I talked to her today. She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She's so smart it freaks me out.

(Image credit: ABC)

November 2019 – Swift And Gomez Cheer Each Other On At The 2019 American Music Awards

In November 2019, both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez performed at the American Music Awards. Entertainment Tonight comprised several fan reactions showing Swift cheering for her best friend on stage while she performed. Likewise, Pop Sugar caught a moment when Selena Gomez cheered on Taylor Swift's performance. Swift won Artist of the Decade that night.

(Image credit: Big Machine Records/Interscope Records)

January 2020 – The Two Besties Gush Over Their Friendship To The Wall Street Journal

In an interview with Wall Street Journal (via Life and Style ), the two besties gushed about their friendship. Swift revealed she didn't know if she could forgive anyone who hurt Gomez:

I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.

Gomez said that they "clicked instantly" and that Swift has taught her "a lot:"

We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl. We both went through shit at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.

(Image credit: Max)

August 2020 – Swift Makes A Cameo On Gomez's Cooking Show

Gomez starred in a fun cooking show called Selena + Chef (which happens to be my favorite cooking show ) and for a quick moment, Taylor Swift appeared in a small cameo in one of her episodes, "Selena + Roy Choi."

November 2021 – Selena Gomez Shares Support For Taylor Swift On SNL

Taylor Swift took the stage in November 2021 to promote her new single, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” The two friends filmed a TikTok backstage that later went viral, where they were both seen backstage for the show.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

July 2022 – Selena Celebrates Her Thirtieth Birthday With Taylor Swift

In July 2022, Selena got together with Taylor Swift to celebrate her thirtieth birthday. She commemorated the moment with a photo of her and Swift on Instagram .

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

November 2022 – Gomez Says Swift Is Her Only Friend In The Industry

In November 2022, Selena Gomez told Rolling Stone (via InStyle ) while promoting her upcoming documentary that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry.

I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Also November 2022 – Taylor Swift Shares Support For Selena's Documentary

On her Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight Canada ), Taylor Swift supported Gomez's new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. There, she captioned her shared teaser for Gomez's latest film, "So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever." The movie was a big success for Apple TV+ and made viewers feel all the feelings for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

April 2023 – Selena Gomez Attends The Eras Tour With Her Sister

In April 2023, People reported that Selena Gomez and her sister had attended the Eras Tour, Swift's current tour that has earned billions of dollars and has a concert film released titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Swift gifted her hat to Gomez's little sister. Gomez and her sister would attend another concert of hers in August 2023, according to E News.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

July 2023 – Taylor Swift Spends The Fourth Of July With Gomez And Friends

In July 2023, Taylor Swift posted a fun picture on Instagram of her, Gomez, and several other girlfriends ringing on July 4th.

(Image credit: Interscope Records)

August 2023 – Swift Shares Support For Gomez's New Single, "Single Soon"

Swift again supported Gomez when she released her new song, "Single Soon" in August 2023. She posted on her Instagram Story (via E News ) "When ur bestie is the bestest," along with the new song in the background. She also said, "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

(Image credit: Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

September 2023 – Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Were Photographed At The 2023 VMA's Together

Lastly, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were once again pictured together at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023.

They were the talk of the town with their hilarious reactions to what was going on during the show. I will never get over Taylor Swift going viral for dancing to every performance . Taylor Swift won nine awards that night of her eleven nominations.

Honestly, this is a friendship I don't see ending anytime soon, and we're going to be seeing a lot more hilarious moments from these two. Now I need a song from them – that is something we need, and finally, the world will be at peace.