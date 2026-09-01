Tom Felton Jokes That His Draco Return Is ‘More Flattering’ Than That Deathly Hallows Epilogue
I see where he's coming from.
Tom Felton surprised Wizarding World fans over a year ago when he confirmed that he’d reprise the role of Draco Malfoy on Broadway for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Since then, the British actor has donned a blonde wig in order to play the former Slytherin student and give us a look at Malfoy 19 years later. Of course, fans already saw Felton as an older Draco during the epilogue of Deathly Hallows – Part 2. However, the star now jokes that his latest Malfoy look is a lot more “flattering” than the previous one.
In The Cursed Child, Felton’s Malfoy has a full head of long, blonde hair, which still makes him look somewhat youthful. Filmmaker David Yates and his makeup and hairstyling team went in a different direction for Deathly Hallows. In the film, Draco is shown with hints of facial hair, a receding hairline and some light wrinkles. Felton addressed that during an episode of Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast and provided some keen insight into how his aged-up look in the film was crafted:
I can admit that Draco’s Cursed Child look is more “flattering” compared to his appearance in Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription). However, I applaud the film’s hair and makeup team for striving for a sense of accuracy in crafting the look. While Malfoy may look different compared to his former schoolmates, it’s easy to buy that he’s nearly two decades older. Check out some snippets from that emotional, final scene in the post below, which also includes Felton’s thoughts on filming it:
Something that’s also worth mentioning is that when it comes to stage productions, an actor’s look can be a bit more heightened or even streamlined for a production. Keeping that in mind, I won’t argue with the decisions made for Draco’s appearance in The Cursed Child, which can be seen in the post below:
His looks aside, Tom Felton has apparently been focusing on various aspects of his performance since joining the HP stage production. The Fackham Hall star spoke about that preparation last fall, at which point he said he’d been warming up his “Pottahs.” Felton also opened up about the emotional moment he tried on his wig for the first time. Clearly, in some ways, he’s still enthralled by the magic of this franchise.
Felton’s time with the play is coming to an end on January 3, 2027 but, shortly after, Rupert Grint will be joining the U.S. tour as Ron Weasley on February 2. After that latter announcement was made, Felton reacted by showing love to his former co-star. Now, with Grint set to come back into the fold, I’m wondering what kind of hairstyling might be done for his older interpretation of Ron. I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s as flattering as Felton’s set of locks.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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