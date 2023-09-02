Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrated 21 Years Of Marriage With A Throwback Photo That Has Me Swooning

It feels like only a handful of celebrity couples truly form relationships that manage to have longevity. So it’s always refreshing whenever a famous pair celebrates a big anniversary. Perhaps two of the most beloved famous spouses in the industry are Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. They met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, started dating three years later and were engaged just one year later. They eventually married in 2002 and are still going strong to this day. And to mark their 21st anniversary, Gellar dropped a sweet throwback photo, and I am swooning so hard right now.

It's pretty wild to think that by the time the first live-action Scooby-Doo hit, the actors who played Fred and Daphne were already engaged. And by the second film's release, they were over a year into their marriage. Based on what we've seen of them in public, it feels like their love has only grown over the years. Maintaining a marriage while working in Hollywood is an impressive feat and, in this case, it's a testament to just how much Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. love each other. With that, on Instagram, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon shared a sweet photo from their wedding day, asking her hubby, “what’s customary for 21 years." See it for yourself:

So I think we all just need to do a collective "Awwww" after seeing that post. The photo she shared is absolutely adorable and a beautiful way to mark an anniversary. They've posted about their wedding in past social media posts, of course, but fans don't seem to tire of them harkening back to that lovely day. One just can't help but melt a bit inside over this post, given the romantic vibes that emanate from it. All in all, it's further evidence of just how cute the two are as a couple.

In April, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a sweet throwback video with photo collages of her and her husband, with Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” playing in the background. She noted that it’s not their anniversary nor either one's birthday, “but sometimes memories pop into your head and you just feel like commemorating.” They are truly the ultimate couple goals, and every time they express love for one another, it’s almost immediately swoon-worthy.

Aside from I Know What You Did Last Summer and the Scooby-Doo films, the spouses worked with each other on Happily N’Ever After and Star Wars: Rebels. Gellar also had a non-speaking cameo in She’s All That in 1999 since the teen comedy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer were filming at the same high school simultaneously. At present, the two stars continue to work but also seem to be very devoted to their two kids, a daughter and son. Here's to more years of happiness for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.! And on that same token, let's hope their romance yields even more posts that are enough to make one swoon as time goes on.

Anyone eager to watch some of their collaborations can access I Know What You Did Last Summer with a Hulu subscription and the Scooby-Doo movies with a Max subscription.