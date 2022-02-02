Shia LaBeouf And His Ex-Wife Mia Goth Are Reportedly Expecting A Child Together

Ever since famous people have existed, so have celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing well-known actors paired together that captures the attention of the general public. Shia LaBeouf has definitely made headlines for his romantic partners, including ex-wife Mia Goth. And it turns out that LaBeouf and Goth are expecting a child together.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf have been romantically linked for years , with the two meeting on the set of 2012’s Nymphomaniac. They later got married, before eventually filing for divorce. But the pair of actors are back together, and now it looks like they’ll be welcoming their first child into the world.

This latest report comes to us from People , and is sure to take the internet by storm. The news came just a few days ago, when Mia Goth was photographed by paparazzi while rocking a baby bump. And since she’s been back together with Shia LaBeouf for some time, the public quickly did the math. Looks like their reunion is stronger than ever, as the duo are seemingly about to start a family together.

And just like that, the relationship between Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth continues to capture the attention of the public. Following the beginning of their divorce proceedings, the Suspiria actress and Transformers icon were rumored to be reconciling back in 2020. Just like the reveal of their upcoming baby, many of the updates have come thanks to paparazzi. For instance, the internet definitely took notice when Goth went back to wearing her wedding band.

It seems like congratulations are in order, with Shia LaBeouf making headlines for happy reasons for once. The 35 year-old actor has been the subject of a number of controversies and arrests over the years , and these haven’t slowed down recently. One such lawsuit is still seemingly ongoing to this day.

During the time Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were split up, he started dating recording artist and actress FKA Twigs. While they worked together on his movie Honey Boy, they split in 2019. And in 2020, she filed a lawsuit against her former partner, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. She’s maintained that the suit isn’t about money, but an attempt to make sure other women aren’t treated the same way.

The news on that lawsuit has been quiet as of late, making way for some happy news like Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s pregnancy. The pair of actors haven’t officially made a statement, but perhaps that will come after the photos of Goth’s baby bump continue to circulate online.