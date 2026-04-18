‘Things Have Blown Up Again.’ Why Megan Fox And MGK’s Co-Parenting Relationship Just (Allegedly) Hit A Rough Patch

Megan Fox and MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) have seen more than a few notable developments within their personal relationship. After announcing their engagement in January 2022, they reportedly called that off by the spring of 2024. Fox then went viral later that year when she confirmed she was expecting a child with MGK, and the baby — a girl named Saga Blade – was born in March 2025. While reports have pointed to the pair amicably co-parenting, they’re now allegedly on unstable ground for several reasons.

For some time now, the odds of a rekindled romance between Fox (39) and the artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly (35) have apparently been slim, based on comments from insiders. Now, if a recent report is to be believed, a renewed relationship is truly far off, because the former celebrity couple “are not in a good place right now.” This unnamed individual spoke to Us Weekly and laid out several purported reasons for the alleged strife between the Midnight in the Switchgrass stars:

They were on a good path and things have blown up again. They have been having so many disagreements and explosive fights. Their communication with each other has been terrible.

One of those alleged “disagreements” reportedly has to do with Fox and Baker’s little girl. According to Us’ source, the Transformers alum apparently took issue with a recent post MGK (who also shares 16-year-old Casie Colson Baker with ex Emma Cannon) dropped on Instagram, which featured Saga Blade in multiple photos. While the 1-year-old’s face was blocked out in the snapshots, Fox still purportedly had a bone to pick with her ex after the fact:

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They had an agreement they wouldn’t share photos of their daughter. That was the last straw for Megan.

All of this, of course, must be taken with a massive grain of salt, as neither MGK nor Fox have confirmed such strife. Over the past year, it’s been reported that the two parents have spent a lot of time “together” but solely for the sake of co-parenting their daughter. Insiders even alleged that Fox (who’s also mother to three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green) was impressed by how MGK had “completely changed” and stepped up upon the baby’s arrival.

There have simultaneously been reports about the “Cliché” performer wanting to get back with Fox, and he even seemed to be flirting with her on social media. As for how those apparent attempts have been going, the source also said this:

MGK has been trying hard to get back together with Megan, but she isn’t interested.

If there actually is any real animosity between Megan Fox and MGK, the former hasn’t been showing any signs of being stressed while out in public. Fox recently turned heads when she hit up an Oscars party and sported a black lingerie-inspired outfit. She’s also been sharing plenty of posts on Instagram that have gone viral, leading PR experts to suggest that she start finding ways to monetize that content.

Both Fox and MGK seemingly remain busy from professional perspectives. As for how their personal relationship holds up in the long run as they continue to co-parent, that remains to be seen.