An Insider Says Jennifer Lopez Is Looking To Re-Team With George Clooney More Than 25 Years After Out Of Sight, But It's Complicated

Jennifer Lopez has had a long and wildly successful career, as both a global pop star and film actress. And while JLo and Ben Affleck have been making headlines thanks to their divorce, she's also got plenty of exciting projects coming down the line. An insider says Lopez is looking to re-ream with George Clooney more than 25 years after Out Of Sight, but it's complicated.

Lopez's divorce from Affleck's divorce has been finalized, with both A-listers seemingly focused on their careers in the wake of the split. According to a report by RadarOnline, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is trying to work with the elite of Hollywood, and possibly earn herself an Academy Award. That includes wanting to have a long-awaited reunion with former co-star George Clooney. As an anonymous insider put it:

Jennifer's relationship with George is complicated, primarily because they both blew up so huge after their one onscreen collaboration 26 years ago, which is still considered a classic by their fans. But the momentum from that project pushed both of them in different directions.

There you have it. It's wild to think that Out of Sight was over two decades ago, but that's the truth. And Lopez and Clooney's respective careers have taken very different turns, with the latter actor becoming Hollywood royalty. And as such, they're also very different people than when they first collaborated on the 1998 action comedy film.

JLo's alleged quest for an Academy Award comes years after she was notably snubbed for Hustlers. The same anonymous insider spoke about her ongoing interest in working with Clooney again, offering:

Jennifer became a massive pop singer and a giant rom-com star while George became something of a mogul and eventually an accomplished film director. People ask Jennifer about reteaming with George all the time.

Honestly, I'd love to see this duo work together again after all these years, whether it's an Oscars bait project or something lower stakes. Only time will tell if this actually comes together, but smart money says the public would be paying attention of Lopez and Clooney starred in a new project together.

In the same report, it was also claimed that JLo has attempted to contact Brad Pitt in order to find herself an Award-worthy movie gig. Her most recent project is Unstoppable, which was actually a collaboration with Ben Affleck prior to their split. But it's not expected to be campaigning for major Awards nominations.

Lopez does have one movie in the can that might have the potential to give her the acclaim she's allegedly seeking: the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. While the title sounds like an upcoming Marvel movie, it's actually based off the Broadway musical of the same name. Given the wild success of Wicked, maybe this movie can have similar success.

JLo's movie Unstoppable will arrive on January 16th for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.