Insider Speaks Out About Hollywood Turning 'Cold' To Jonathan Majors As Actor Bows Out Of Met Gala And More Following Allegations

The recent arrest of Jonathan Majors upon allegations of physical abuse have sent the actor’s career into a tailspin. While the due process of the legal system moves forward at a more deliberate pace, the court of public opinion has turned cold towards the Creed III actor. With Majors now pulling out of attending this year’s Met Gala, an insider is discussing the continued fallout from these troubling charges.

In conversation with Page Six , an unnamed source discussed the situation surrounding this latest development. Apparently the decision for Jonathan Majors not to take part was a mutual one, as the actor's team and fashion house Valentino agreed on skipping next Monday’s iconic social event. To that effect, the anonymous insider had the following to say about the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star’s current situation:

It’s no surprise that his phone is ringing much less these days. That is what happens in all walks of life — but especially in Hollywood. Friends turn cold.

With more allegations being made against Majors , the optics are pretty clear on the decision to skip the Met Gala. In the legal realm, the evaluation of these claims is still on-going, and will be for some time in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile in the professional world, the once in demand talent that was being hotly tipped for awards consideration for the upcoming film Magazine Dreams is now seeing himself dropped from projects and kept at a distance.

Professionals in the industry were among the first to support the case of this actor’s alleged behavior. Directors with stories of Jonathan Majors’ misconduct came forward with accounts that only deepened the narrative that had been forming, helping further build the case against.

It isn’t just Hollywood that seems to have turned cold on Jonathan Majors. In a decision that saw the Army lose $1.8 million, recent recruitment ads featuring Majors were pulled from the air. Even the Texas Rangers found themselves cutting ties with the man, just one of the handful of events on the timeline of Jonathan Majors’ allegations that align with the “cold” reception the former Lovecraft County lead has been encountering.

All eyes will be on next week’s Met Gala, as the fashions and the people who wear them will be the talk of the town. While Mr. Majors continues to be part of a larger conversation in his own right, it will be in a totally different sphere of spectatorship than he, or the world, was previously used to.