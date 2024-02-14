Insiders Drop Claims About Just How Serious Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Is

For as long as there have been famous people, the public has been fixated on celebrity couples. There's just something about seeing A-listers romantically linked that has a penchant for making and keeping headlines. Bradley Cooper knows this all too well, as the public has followed his former partnership with Irina Shayk, as well as rumors about Lady Gaga, and (most recently) his relationship with Gigi Hadid. And insiders have dropped big claims about how that's going.

Since they got together, there have been plenty of rumors about Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship. Some anonymous insiders recently spoke to ET about how things are going with the pair, and it sounds like it's all going quite swimmingly. As one of those sources told the publication:

Gigi and Bradley are in love.

Big words. Still, given how long the pair have been seeing each other, it makes sense that strong feelings might be involved. We'll just have to wait and see if this story ends up being confirmed, and if Cooper and Hadid themselves get involved in the way their relationship is being perceived.

The public loves to google celebrity couples, with popular pairs including Machine Gun Kelly/Megan Fox and Ryan Reynolds/ Blake Lively. But the pairing of Cooper and Hadid are fresh and fascinating. Another insider spoke to ET about what they're like together, offering:

Things have continued to blossom between Gigi and Bradley and have gotten serious. Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way.

Despite their combined fame, it sounds like Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's connection is super natural and "normal." Although one has to assume they're able to attend exclusive events due to their starpower. We'll just have to wait and see when they decide to step out together in public, or share a red carpet together. Those photos would no doubt go viral as soon as they arrived online.

Professionally, both of these celebrities are absolutely crushing it as of late. Bradley Cooper is no doubt celebrating the wild success of his movie Maestro, which has been nominated for Academy Awards this year. As for Gigi Hadid, she continues to be a highly successful and sought after supermodel.

It should be interesting to see how this A-list pairing continues their relationship, and how much longer they can keep their privacy before becoming paparazzi fodder. Maybe they could make their first public outing at the Oscars? Hey, a guy can dream. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.