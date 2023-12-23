Insider Drops Claims About How Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Is Holding Up

Gigi Hadid's romantic life has been highly publicized for years. From her relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter, to her rumored relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, she tends to make headlines because of who she's dating. Now, Hadid has a new man in her life, Maestro’s Bradley Cooper, and an insider source is making claims about how things are going between the two.

Now, the Maestro actor-director and Gigi Hadid have reportedly been dating for a while with an insider telling People what their relationship is reportedly like:

They are getting more and more serious. Gigi’s been spending time in Philadelphia with Bradley too. They were pretty low-key when they were in town recently and had a date night in a private room at a local restaurant. They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well.

It’s a smart move that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have decided to be low-key on their relationship before going public. Being two high-profile people in Hollywood can make rumors run haywire.

For example, when Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up in 2019, there were rumors their relationship ended because of a secret affair with his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga. It didn’t help that they had a steamy Oscar performance cheek-to-cheek singing their Oscar-winning song “Shallow.” Of course, those rumors were far from the truth. The Hangover star addressed the romance grapevine that they had to play the part of two people in love for the song’s romantic context to become stronger onstage.

In terms of Bradley Cooper's new relationship with Hadid, the gossip mill circulated that there were issues between the actor/director and Leonardo DiCaprio . The Titanic star was reportedly dating Hadid in September 2022 until he apparently moved on from her in February. However, sources said the rumored feud between the two stars is “completely ridiculous” and that there were no hard feelings between anyone.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first spotted having dinner together in October at New York City’s West Village Italian restaurant Via Carota. Then, they were spotted together on many occasions, like when Cooper promoted his New York City food truck event after partnering with Angelo’s Pizzeria owner to open Danny and Coops Cheesesteaks. The 28-year-old model was in attendance standing by the food truck.

A different source told People that what makes the two work is they both have daughters from their previous relationships with parenting being something they can relate to. Bradley Cooper being a parent is apparently what attracts Gigi Hadid to him, with the source saying the model "finds him more mature than guys she dated in the past." The source continued to say that Hadid allegedly doesn’t date for the sake of dating and that she finds her new man to be “interesting and attractive.”

Things appear to be going strong between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in that the two being parents gives them something to relate to. Plus, it seems like the pair have had a lot of fun together on dates. It’ll be interesting to see if things work out between the A-listers.