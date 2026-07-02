The Internet Is Big Mad About Zack Snyder's Upcoming Escape From New York Remake

It might not come as a surprise to you that some internet denizens are not exactly overjoyed with the idea of a remake of the 1981 John Carpenter classic Escape From New York. It's the latest attempt to remake the classic sci-fi flick, this time with Zack Snyder on board to direct.

I get it. I love the movie, too, and I understand why people don’t see any reason for this classic starring Kurt Russell (maybe his best collab with Carpenter) ever to be remade. Still, if I’m honest, some of the reactions are pretty over the top. Here are a few comments I’ve found in the days since the remake was first announced.

The Director Is Taking Some Heat

Zack Snyder is a polarizing director. Some love his work and have gone so far as to put forth a massive campaign that lasted for years to release “The Snyder Cut” of Justice League. That worked, and his fans love it. Others are, let’s just say, less enthusiastic about the director taking a swing at Escape from New York. Redditor r/JWitjes commented:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Zack Snyder directing Escape from New York, now there's a true horror story.

Another Redditor, appropriately named r/CancelThis2077 wrote:

How creatively bankrupt is Hollywood that Escape from NY needs a remake, and that Zack Snyder would be the one to direct it?

Synder directing wasn't the only news that fans of the OG movie took aim at though.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Kurt Russell Can't Be Replaced As Snake Plissken

There is no question that Kurt Russell's Snake Plissken is one of the best sci-fi characters of all time. He's a man of action and few words (and even fewer working eyeballs). Many fans say he just can't be replaced by anyone in the role. X user @RealBSP3, commenting on a post by @Nerdcognito, wrote:

Nobody has Kurt Russell energy.I'm not going to try to watch someone else fill his shoes.Highlander is pushing it. This is over the edge.June 13, 2026

He wasn't alone, of course. Redditor r/Suitable_Community66 wrote: