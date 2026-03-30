I’ve Always Wanted All The Hemsworth Brothers On The Screen Together. Turns Out There’s One Chris-Sized Obstacle

Hollywood has more than a few sets of celebrity siblings, and many of them have actually acted alongside each other. The three Hemsworth brothers – Luke, Chris and Liam – have worked with each other on rare occasions. However, all three of the Aussie siblings have yet to be in the same movie, which is honestly a bit surprising. The Hemsworths (who are all quite tall and have done their share of action work) would theoretically make great co-stars. And, while I’ve wanted to see them act together, I understand the one obstacle in the way.

Luke Hemsworth is currently promoting his 2026 movie schedule entry, Beast, which is set to hit theaters in a matter of weeks. During a recent interview, the Gunner star revealed that he is indeed open to the idea of starring in a movie with both Chris and Liam. With that, Luke also shared a little bit of insight into whether he and his younger brothers have actually talked about it and what it would take for it to happen:

I would love to do something. And we’ve talked about it a lot. I think we all just need to find the right project.

Thus far, both Luke and Chris Hemsworth have appeared in the two most recent Thor films, while Liam and Luke starred in Land of Bad. I can’t imagine it would be that difficult to come up with an idea for the Hemsworths. Still, as Luke also explained to E! News, that could be challenging due to one of his brothers:

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We need to get Chris booked in about two years in advance. He’s incredibly in demand. I would love to. So if anyone wants to write something, then please, please come and see us.

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That’s definitely a good point, considering that Chris Hemsworth remains one of the busiest stars in Hollywood. Earlier this year, Hemsworth marked the release of a crime thriller, Crime 101, which was well received by critics upon its release in February. The A-lister also has another movie coming out in December, and it’s a movie by the name of Avengers: Doomsday, in which he’ll reprise his role as Thor. Hemsworth has also teased that he has other projects lined up in which he’ll play the God of Thunder after Doomsday. So, all in all, the Spiderhead alum could be tied up for a while.

At the same time, Liam Hemsworth also has his share of professional obligations. The biggest gig Hemsworth has right now is his leading role on Netflix’s The Witcher, on which he plays Geralt (since replacing Henry Cavill in the role). While that show will be ending with its fifth season, it’s surely possible that the youngest Hemsworth brother could book something else that could delay any kind of collaboration with his two siblings.

Still, I’d be surprised if a studio didn’t find some kind of way to get all three of the Hemsworths on screen together. Considering their respective bodies of work, I’d love to see all of them star in some kind of buddy action flick. However, I also wouldn’t mind seeing them together in a classic family-centric comedy, and one set in Australia could be particularly fun. Here’s hoping the three brothers unite on the big screen at some point in the near future.

For now, check out Luke Hemsworth in Beast, which is set to be released on April 10.