Chris Hemsworth Does An American Accent In Crime 101, But His Kids Were Not Fans Of Him Practicing

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to accents, and it turns out, neither are his kids (whether they like it or not). Now, in his new flick on the 2026 movie schedule , Crime 101, the Australian actor plays an American. So, while speaking to CinemaBlend about that, he revealed that his children were not the biggest fans of the way he prepared to do an accent different from his own.

The crime caper Crime 101 is set in California and features a slew of characters from the area. Leading the ensemble is Chris Hemsworth’s nervous yet masterful thief, Davis. So, considering his character is local to where the film takes place, the actor sported an American accent. When CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic asked if there was a word he used to get into the accent, the actor told her:

Not really. I usually just sort of read books out loud in an accent, and it'll take me kind of five, ten minutes to kind of get into the space and then the placement in the mouth, you know, it's different to where I place words and so on. But it really bugged my kids growing up when, when they, you know, when I was reading them stories because they're like, ‘What are you talking like that for?’ And I'd be like, ‘Yeah, I'm just trying to practice an accent.’ ‘Just read the damn story properly!’

Chris Hemsworth has three kids: India Rose, who was born in 2012, and twins Sasha and Tristan, who were born in 2014. Considering their ages, he was likely reading them bedtime stories while he was preparing to play characters like Thor (who is returning in Avengers: Doomsday ), Billy Lee in the well-reviewed Bad Times at the El Royale and more. That’s because, more often than not, he’s not playing an Australian and has to do an accent. And I have to admit, I, too, would be thrown for a loop if I were a kid and my father was reading me stories in a voice that wasn’t the one I was used to.

However, when the kids look back on Hemsworth’s best movies , I’d hope they think about storytime fondly. Plus, I bet the actor’s daughter has a new appreciation for his work, considering she’s set to be in Avengers: Doomsday with him (even though he had to kind of bribe her to do it ). Although kids famously typically don’t care about what their parents do, as many actors have made clear. So, it’s certainly possible that the Crime 101 star’s kids have always been a bit irked by his accent practice.

Now, as a fan of Hemsworth, I appreciate his unique way of preparing.

In his latest movie, I am also here for both his accent and his physicality. Unlike a lot of his roles, Davis in Crime 101 is not nearly as confident and charismatic as some of Hemsworth’s other characters. He’s significantly more reserved than a character like Thor, and obviously, he sounds different, too, seeing as he’s American. So, all around, this movie gives us a chance to see a new side of the actor’s range.

Now, going back to Hemsworth’s mini mes , I’d be curious to see what they think of their dad’s accent work now. Do they love it? Do they hate it even more? Have they ever tried to do the accents he was working on? I’m interested in it all.

However, I don’t know if we’ll ever get answers to those. So, I’ll just appreciate and laugh about the story Hemsworth told us as I go see Crime 101 in theaters this weekend.