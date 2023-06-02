After Bam Margera Posted An Alarming Video On Social Media, His Ex's Lawyer Has Spoken Out

The Jackass crew have become well-known figures in the public eye over the years. However, in recent years, Bam Margera , one of the founding members, has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. His legal troubles and conflicts with fellow cast members such as Johnny Knoxville -- not to mention his struggles with substance abuse -- have kept him in the spotlight. Currently, the star is embroiled in a highly publicized divorce with his ex, Nikki Boyd. Recently, he took to social media to express his frustration, prompting a response from Boyd's attorney, who shed light on the situation and addressed his behavior.

In an emotionally charged rant shared on social media, Margera lashed out at his ex and his own family, attributing his drinking problem to their actions. He revealed the pain of not being able to communicate with his son on a daily basis has only added to his distress. In response, Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, spoke out through TMZ , stating:

Unfortunately, that’s not how the addictions work. People’s behavior does not drive others to drink. This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction treatment. You have to take responsibility for your own actions. Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety for his own good and for the good of their son.

In the same troubling social media post, the Jackass star threatened to "smoke crack" until his death if he couldn't see his son, Phoenix, amidst the escalating tensions surrounding his ongoing divorce. Recently, he demanded the dismissal of their divorce , alleging that their marriage in Iceland was not legally recognized . In response, her legal team stated the claim came as a surprise, as she had been under the impression their wedding in Iceland was legitimate. After the ceremony, they'd lived together as a married couple in the United States for several years.

Bam's legal team claims that Nikki has even denied them the opportunity to communicate over FaceTime. Recently, she filed legal documents seeking sole physical and legal custody of their kid, accompanied by a request for $15,000 per month in child support . According to the filing, visitation would only be considered under supervised conditions and contingent upon completing drug and alcohol rehab programs. However, the TV and movie star's reaction to the situation has been explosive, and he's been demanding access to his son.

Apart from the ongoing custody battle, Bam Margera is entangled in a feud with his brother, Jess Margera. Jess accused Bam of making threatening calls , engaging in harassment, and physically assaulting him at his residence in Pennsylvania. As a result, Bam has been prohibited from entering the property. In a series of tweets, Jess also asserted his brother has been experiencing delusions and "hallucinations" due to a meth addiction.

Meanwhile, Bam was not in the final version of Jackass Forever, also following legal issues.

Bam's family staged an intervention after his most recent arrest, which seems not to have worked, and he has been in and out of rehab, but the hope remains that he finds the strength to overcome his struggles and create a brighter future, benefiting both himself and his son, Phoenix.