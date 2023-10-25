Jacob Elordi Explained Why Brad Pitt Was His First Celebrity Crush In Viral TikTok, And The Internet Is Right There With Him

It’s safe to say that Jacob Elordi has established himself as a heartthrob in recent years, between projects like The Kissing Booth movies and Euphoria. While the actor may not like the idea of people talking about his abs all the time, he must have known he’d become a celebrity crush for many between his super tall height and a jawline that could cut glass, right? Well, anyway… ever wondered who Elordi first crushed on growing up?

One might be a tad surprised to hear it’s Brad Pitt, but hey, it’s also objectively a great choice. Even better, the movie he referenced that sealed the deal has the internet heavily nodding in his direction. Let’s talk about it.

Elordi guested on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, and when he was asked about his first celebrity crush, here’s what he said:

[Brad Pitt] I think in Troy. That's a beautiful man. There's no denying it.

Elordi is talking about that time Brad Pitt played the role of Achilles in 2004’s Troy alongside Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Rose Byrne, Peter O’Toole and Garrett Hedlund. What a cast that was! Check out the now viral TikTok:

Jacob Elordi would have been seven when Troy came out! Of course, he’s not alone in Brad Pitt’s role awakening something in him, considering all the comments on the video.

How Fans Responded To Jacob Elordi’s Answer

The internet was quick to rush to Elordi’s side regarding his answer to the question, because well… Brad Pitt really looked good in that movie. The adaptation of Homer’s Iliad had the actor playing Greece’s greatest warrior. Pitt really buffed up for the part and is seen fighting battles wearing armor, having a love affair with Rose Byrne’s Princess of Troy and doing a lot of smouldering in the distance. Check out some of the comments:

"Brad Pitt in Troy. that leather skirt.....ohhh boyyy😭"

"his first crush being brad pitt is so real cause same"

"Brad Pitt in Troy got me too"

"Ngl I was thinking the same thing about the celebrity crush HANDS DOWN THE SAME THING "

"Brad Pitt in Troy is my Roman Empire"

"I love how Jimmy thought he was joking about Brad Pitt but then found out he was drop dead serious "

Can you blame them? Take a look:

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Not only does Brad Pitt really serve some good looks in Troy, it’s also a great movie where Pitt makes for a great Achilles . You can actually check it out for free (with ads) on Tubi if you’ve never seen the movie that inspired Elordi’s first celebrity crush.