Mia Goth Wore A Sheer Look To The Frankenstein Premiere, But I'm More Distracted By Her Super Dark Tresses

Mia Goth has firmly established herself as a modern scream queen with her roles in Suspiria, A24’s X series and more, but don’t count her out of the celebrity fashion game either. The release of her new movie, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, is approaching on the 2025 movie calendar, and she recently promoted it at the London Film Festival. All eyes were likely on her gorgeous sheer dress, but I couldn’t help but notice the darker hair she was sporting.

The stars of the upcoming horror movie — which will see a limited release in theaters before hitting the Netflix schedule next month — hit the red carpet on Monday at the BFI London Film Festival, where Frankenstein was one of the festival’s headline galas. Mia Goth was a head-turner in her purple see-through gown, which showed off her black panties and stunning figure.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She accessorized the look with a diamond bracelet, ring and earrings, along with black sandals. Her dark hair was styled in an elegant updo, with long bangs framing her face. While her tresses were pinned up, it was obvious that the actress was showing off a darker color than fans are used to.

Mia Goth has mixed it up when it comes to hair color, and fans are used to seeing her as a blonde. This dark shade is perfect for spooky season, and it’s even darker than what we saw from her when she reunited with the Frankenstein director and cast at last month’s Toronto International Film Festival:

(Image credit: Photo by Celene Tang/Deadline via Getty Images)

The actress is set to portray Elizabeth Lavenza in Guillermo del Toro’s monster movie remake alongside Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Felix Dammerer as Victor’s younger brother William, and Jacob Elordi, who spent 10 hours in the makeup chair to transform into the Creature. As in the X trilogy — some of A24’s best horror flicks — we’ll reportedly see her in more than one role in the movie.

This book-to-screen adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic is, of course, being billed as a horror movie to those who will stream it with their Netflix subscription, but Mia Goth says it’s so much more than that.

This is a passion project for Guillermo del Toro that he’s been thinking about since he was 10 years old, Mia Goth has said, and involves complicated family dynamics, forgiveness, redemption, and comes with a lot of heart. You definitely get hints of that in Frankenstein’s epic trailer — where we can also see the actress' light reddish-brown hair.

This isn’t the only movie the Infinity Pool actress has in the works. She’ll also appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey when it hits the 2026 movie calendar next summer, and she’s set to join Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter, which is coming in 2027. That gives us a lot of opportunities to see what stunning looks she pulls off on future red carpets, and you know fans will be keeping an eye on that hair color too.