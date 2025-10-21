Dave Franco Plays A 17-Year-Old In Regretting You, And McKenna Grace Had A Hilarious Reaction To Seeing Him In Costume
"It was like a jump scare."
The latest of Colleen Hoover's upcoming book adaptations is almost here, as Regretting You is set to premiere on the 2025 movie schedule this weekend. Since the story between Allison Williams and Dave Franco's characters spans 17 years, the actors got the chance to play teenagers, and it was quite the journey for Franco in particular.
When CinemaBlend spoke to McKenna Grace about filming Regretting You, she recalled the time she stumbled on one of Franco’s early looks. In her words:
In the new movie, Dave Franco plays Jonah, who was a childhood best friend of Allison Williams’ Morgan Grant. He has also recently gotten back together with her sister Jenny (Willa Fitzgerald) and had a baby with her. When Jenny and Morgan’s husband Chris (Scott Eastwood) get into a car accident together, and their partners learn they’d been in a long-term affair together, Morgan and Jonah start to explore their former feelings for each other.
Along with it revolving around Morgan and Jonah’s relationship following their partners' deaths, it also focuses on Morgan’s daughter Clara (Grace) as she falls in love for the first time with one of her schoolmates, Miller (Mason Thames), whilst dealing with the emotions of her father’s passing.
To really understand Morgan and Jonah's story, we get flashbacks of their times as teens, and Williams and Franco play them both in the past and present. As Grace continued in our interview:
CinemaBlend then talked to Franco about Grace’s comments, and he shared more context as to why he was wearing a hilarious blonde wig before going for a more understated look in the flashback sequences. In his words during our exclusive conversation:
Hey, it was worth a try, right? Many of us had some pretty hilarious hairstyles in high school, and it’s fun to highlight that when looking back at a character’s teen years.
However, as someone who’s seen the movie and knows the flashbacks are not comedic, it makes sense why Franco didn’t end up in a blonde wig. As the Together actor continued:
There are no shots of Dave Franco or Allison Williams as teens in the Regretting You trailer, so you’ll just have to wait and see. The movie is based on one of Colleen Hoover’s bestsellers that was published back in 2019.
Regretting You is the second Colleen Hoover adaptation after last year’s It Ends With Us, which ended up having a controversial release regarding what happened behind the scenes. There’s another one on the way next year with Reminders Of Him coming out next with Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers and Lauren Graham. You can see Regretting You in theaters this Friday, October 25.
