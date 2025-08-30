Nicholas Galitzine And Bill Skarsgård Look Like Total Snacks In First Look At Netflix’s Marine Movie

Netflix has made waves by producing some of the best war movies of recent years likes Beasts of No Nation and the All Quiet on the Western Front remake. Now, the streamer’s upcoming marine-centric movie is serving up some serious eye candy. The film is question is The Mosquito Bowl, which stars Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård, and the first look has arrived. And, needless to say, the two aforementioned actors look like total snacks in the sneak peek.

There’s something about seeing handsome men in historical dramas that just does something to fans. Whether it’s the sight of Brad Pitt leading a tank crew in Fury or Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan facing the dangers of war as members of the cast of Dunkirk, audiences can’t resist when Hollywood dreamboats portray important men in history. As for Netflix’s first look at The Mosquito Bowl, Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård certainly look great. Check out the still that the streamer shared to Netflix:

Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis star in THE MOSQUITO BOWL. Directed by Peter Berg. Now in production.Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football players enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal… pic.twitter.com/b9pXJrPAi4August 28, 2025

Ooh, I just love a man in a uniform! Both stars look so irresistible with their arms crossed like that. Skarsgård and Galitzine both exude leading man energy and, based on the responses to the photo, fans are here for this first look. I know I personally can't wait for this marine movie to hit the streaming schedule.

My hope is that The Mosquito Bowl will be yet another strong cinematic showing for both of the previously mentioned fan-favorite actors. Nicholas Galitzine has been on the come-up over the past few years, given fans all the feels with Red, White & Royal Blue, and he more then held his own alongside Anne Hathaway in the rom-com The Idea of You. It's somewhat poetic that Galizine would join a war movie now, given that his Dunkirk audition didn’t work out with Christopher Nolan. So it’s great that Galitzine found another way to enter the genre.

As for Bill Skarsgård, he's greatly known known for his creepy roles in It and Nosferatu. However, he has plenty of range as an actor, and I'd love to see him flex his acting muscles by playing a real-life Marine. Sure, it's spooky fun to see Skarsgård show off his creepy eye trick as Pennywise or embody the intense vampire design of Count Orlok. However, I think I'd rather feel weak in the knees by watching Skarsgård bare arms in a war movie.

Not only do Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård look real yummy, but there’s a whole buffet of talent among the cast. Ray Nicholson, who's known for his frightening role in Smile 2, is present (and sporting a buzz cut) as well. Also, theater actor Tom Francis looks handsomely rugged. In the film, each of these actors will be portraying Marine men playing one last football game before being sent into battle, and I'm prepared to see true athleticism and bravery play out in this WWII flick.

If Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård are total snacks, then the upcoming Netflix movie will be a full meal that streamers will love. With swoony-worthy Marine men and intense storytelling, I can't think of a better reason to have a Netflix subscription to check out this film. For now, though, fans will have to wait for further updates on The Mosquito Bowl.