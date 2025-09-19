'This Was Baffling.' Harry Potter Actress Does Not Hold Back About Losing Opportunities Over OnlyFans Account

The Wizarding World has remained a global sensation for decades, thanks to J.K. Rowling's novels, theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Those eight titles, which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription, are constantly re-watched by fans, resulting in the Harry Potter cast staying household names. Actress Jessie Cave played Ron's girlfriend, Lavender Brown, and recently didn't hold back about losing convention opportunities because she has an OnlyFans account.

Back in March, Cave revealed she joined OnlyFans as a means of paying her bills and investing in home improvements. But rather than posting content of a sexual nature, it's mostly focused on ways of styling her long hair. The 38-year-old actress and content creator has shared on her Substack (via People) that she's lost out on some gigs as a result of being on the website. In her words:

I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing only fans. They explained it was because it’s a 'family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done tv and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!

That is a fair point. Plenty of actors have to simulate sex onscreen or bare it all on camera. And since Jessie Cave's OF content isn't sexual in nature, it seems like there's a great deal of stigma around it. Enough that she has been left out of conventions where she otherwise could have made an appearance alongside the rest of the Harry Potter cast.

While OnlyFans is most associated with adult film creation, there are plenty of celebrities who are making money without going nude or having anything sexual at all. The Sopranos' Drea de Matteo said it's saved her from foreclosure, while Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen has made money without doing porn.

Later in her same post, Cave shared more about missing out on Harry Potter convention opportunities as a result of being on the service. She offered:

I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions. There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.

Honestly, I can't imagine the collection of Lavender Brown gifts she's received over the years at these conventions. They're a great way to make some money, and the Harry Potter cast is frequently reunited for these occasions.

In the second quote, Jessie Cave spoke about a new cast, in reference to the Harry Potter TV show that's currently filming its first season. The show is expected to be a more accurate book-to-screen adaptation, with each of Rowling's novels getting its own season. The movies had to cram a ton of pages into a short amount of time, so this format should presumably allow for more in-depth storytelling.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the TV show. Since the Fantastic Beasts franchise is seemingly dead, we shouldn't expect the Wizarding World on the 2026 movie release list.