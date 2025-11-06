Madelaine Petsch Really Wants To Play Poison Ivy, And I Love How She's Trying To Get The Batman Director's Attention

The superhero genre continues to be popular, with a number of shared universes occupying out screens. While Co-CEO James Gunn brought us a new DC Universe, whose first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, Matt Reeves' Batman franchise is set outside of it. It turns out that Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch actively wants to play Poison Ivy, and is even trying to get the director's attention to land the role.

What we know about The Batman Part II is limited, as it'll be years before it finally hits theaters. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are curious about how the burgeoning franchise (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) will bring in more of Batman's villains. In a video on Instagram, Petsch admitted that she's actively trying to play Poison Ivy, saying:

Poison Ivy it's my dream... We’re working on it. I dressed up as Poison Ivy I don't remember how many Halloweens ago. Just to get their attention. It’s like, 'Hey, Matt Reeves, are we paying attention?' They haven’t made the movie yet, so who knows?

Honestly, I love that she's so committed to playing Ivy one day. In addition to making her interest known online, Petsch also took it upon herself to dress up as the Batman villain on Halloween. This could help Reeves and his team see her in the role, and might also help inspire fan campaigns for this potential casting. Unfortunately, it's unclear if Matt Reeves is paying attention.

The Batman was a dark and gritty take on Gotham City, including realistic costumes that don't look exactly comic book accurate. Its TV spinoff The Penguin was an Emmy-winning success, and fans are curious about what's happening in the big screen sequel. Madelaine Petsch is holding out hope to get cast as Poison Ivy, and you can see her Halloween post from a few years ago below:

The Strangers actress looks great in this role, partly due to her signature red locks. And she's got experience playing comic characters, thanks to her long tenure as Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale (streaming with a Netflix subscription). Since that show wrapped she's taken on movie roles throughout a number of genres, and is also an executive producer on her recent projects. But will she actually get to play Ivy in an upcoming DC movie? That remains to be seen for the time being.

All eyes are on what Reeves is cooking up for The Batman Part II, which won't arrive until 2027. While the wait is tough, perhaps it'll give Petsch time to land the role of Poison Ivy.

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2027. Sine it's not even on the 2026 movie release list, we're going to have to be patient. Fingers crossed that the studio gives us information about that project sooner rather than later.