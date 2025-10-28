Sydney Sweeney Just Signed On To Remake A Movie That Helped Inspire Indiana Jones, And Does She Ever Sleep?

Few stars are as in demand in Hollywood right now as Sydney Sweeney is. Since her breakthrough with HBO’s Euphoria, Sweeney’s notoriety has been rising in a big way. That means she’s been landing her fair share of high-profile roles. Well, we can add another title to that list, as Sweeney has lined up another project – and it’s a remake of a movie that helped inspire Indiana Jones. As intriguing as this is, I really have to wonder just how Sweeney -- who has several 2025 movie schedule titles -- manages to rest in between all of these gigs.

Sydney Sweeney Is Joining A Remake Of A Classic Film

It seems Sweeney is taking her talents to Apple Original Films for That Man From Rio, which is a reimagining of Philippe de Broca’s 1964 movie of the same name. According to Deadline, the A-lister will not only star in the film but also serve as an executive producer. Directing this remake is Justin Lin, who’s best known for his work on The Fast & Furious franchise and Star Trek Beyond. Lin will helm the production from a screenplay written by Chase Palmer, who co-wrote 2017’s It and has worked on other projects as well.

The original That Man From Rio tells the story of a young military private who, while on leave, finds adventure while trying to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend. In his travels, the man ends up in the eponymous Rio de Janeiro. This witty action caper of a film received positive reviews and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 1965.

(Image credit: Cohen Film Collection)

As noted by the trade, Philippe de Broca’s action flick also inspired the George Lucas and Steven Spielberg-crafted Indiana Jones movies, particularly in regard to the characterization of the titular character and a handful of the action sequences. It’s been noted that The Last Crusade particularly mirrors De Broca’s work in a specific way or two. As an Indy fan myself, I love this lore and can’t believe I was unaware of it before.

With that, I’m curious to see what Sydney Sweeney, Justin Lin and co. do with this remake. I just think the leading lady – whose exact role in the movie has yet to be specified – should get a bit of rest first.

Sydney Sweeney Has Seemingly Been Working A Lot Lately

Booked and busy is one of the best ways to describe Sweeney at this point in her career. By the end of 2025 alone, she’ll have marked the debuts of four titles. Earlier this year, Echo Valley and Eden (which technically hit the film festival circuit in 2024) were released. Sweeney’s most recent film – the boxing biopic Christy – is now set to hit theaters on November 7. Additionally, Sweeney is one of the leads in the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid, which opens in December.

As for what Sydney Sweeney is currently working on, she’s been in the midst of filming Euphoria Season 3, which is reportedly set to premiere sometime in 2026. Sweeney’s also teaming up with a co-star from that show, Colman Domingo, as he’ll direct her and David Jonsson in a biopic about the romance between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. And did I mention that she’s also attached to headline the Barbarella remake?

I’m exhausted just listing all of the Sweeney-led productions that are on the docket. Still, I appreciate her hustle and look forward to seeing the That Man From Rio remake. Now, if you excuse me, I think I need a nap.