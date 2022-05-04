Jamie Dornan Celebrated His 40th Birthday With a Backyard Rodeo, Because Why Not?

Contrary to what we’d guess by looking at even the most recent picture of Jamie Dornan, the Irish actor has just turned the big 4-0. Following the Fifty Shades Of Grey lead turning a year older on Sunday, he shared how he was celebrating and it’s honestly legendary. It looks like Dornan had a backyard bull ride, cowboy hat and all.

Jamie Dornan took to Instagram this week to share a short video of himself on a mechanical bull having a spin round before falling off the saddle. Take a look:

A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) A photo posted by on

The actor posted the video with the caption “This is 40,” and I’m absolutely here for this being the way he rang in his latest birthday. The mechanical bull is in a blown-up arena and looks to be placed in the middle of a backyard party. Yes, you can rent such a mechanical bull in certain places for hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on where you rent it from. It looks like the perfect way to feel young again, whilst also challenging yourself with a difficult and daring activity.

Jamie Dornan has had a heck of a 39th year, between his hilarious role Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar finding a loving audience, starring in Belfast and releasing his series The Tourist. 2021’s Belfast allowed the actor to portray a role from his homeland of Ireland alongside director Kenneth Branagh. The movie, and Dornan’s role in it, went on to receive awards buzz and win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar amongst six other nominations from the Academy.

Dornan’s return to television in The Tourist also had audiences raving about his acting chops . The series that is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription is a thriller about a man who wakes up in an Australian outback with amnesia and his past ready to catch up quickly catching up to him.

Among his 40 years on Earth, Jamie Dornan has spent just shy of half his life as an actor in Hollywood films and television, starting with a role in 2006’s Marie Antoinette and then catapulting higher with the popular series Once Upon a Time and The Fall. Oh, and of course in 2013, he was cast as Christian Grey in the adaptation of the popular erotica novel Fifty Shades of Grey.