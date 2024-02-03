Jamie Foxx And Cameron Diaz Returned To Filming Back In Action After Health Incident. The Story Behind The Film Trying To Do It With A Stunt Double First

For lack of a better phrase, Jamie Foxx is back in action, and he’s returned to working on his project on the 2024 movie schedule , Back in Action. However, before he was able to return to set with Cameron Diaz, the film tried to shoot his parts with a stunt double first. Ultimately, they ended up needing to wait for the Oscar winner to come back to fully finish production.

So, while the Back in Action cast and crew wrap up this highly anticipated new Netflix film , here’s the story behind how the project tried to keep working, and why they ended up waiting to film Foxx’s parts until he was healthy enough to come back.

They Tried To Get Back To Work With A Stunt Double Instead Of Jamie Foxx

After Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a “medical complication” back in April, it was reported that his projects Back in Action and Beat Shazam would continue filming without him. While Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne took over Beat Shazam, on Foxx’s action film they tried to have his stunt double stand in for him.

According to a new report from People , this plan to have the actor’s double stand in his place reportedly didn’t work, as they said:

They tried to finish the movie with a stunt double but it didn’t come out right so Jamie is going to do all of the parts now.

So, it sounds like they ended up having to wait until Foxx was healed to finish up his principal photography. Now they’re able to do that, because in late January the Ray actor returned to work with Cameron Diaz after his health scare. Reportedly, now that they’re literally back in action, things are going well and they’re working toward wrapping up the film.

Now, Jamie Foxx Is Literally Back In Action And Working On The Film With Cameron Diaz

While Foxx’s health scare was reportedly very serious, and he said he “wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy” in his first public appearance , now, he’s doing quite well. Not only is Jamie Foxx back at work, he’s apparently feeling great, as a source told the magazine:

Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February. He looks and feels fantastic.

They went on to say that “he is doing so well,” and that he was ready to start filming again. Noting that the Baby Driver star was “eager” to get back on set, the source said:

For Jamie, the show must go on and he has always been eager to see this project completed.

They ended their statement noting that Foxx loves acting, and he will complete his work:

Jamie is super talented and loves his work. He will finish this film.

As the source stated, filming is expected to wrap up in February. They’ve been shooting this project since December of 2022, however, between the Actor’s Strike and Foxx’s health scare, they faced some uncontrollable and serious challenges.

Luckily, Foxx and the crew are back up and running, and hopefully, we’ll see Back and Action sometime during 2024. Netflix did include it in the year’s preview of content (which you can see above), so while there is no specific release date, you can expect it this year.