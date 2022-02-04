Jamie Foxx, John Boyega And Teyonah Parris Look Stylish And Cool In First Look At Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone Movie

Jamie Foxx has been riding high lately with the immense success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It led to him sending love to the cast and crew. Of course, the multi-tainer hasn’t been resting on his laurels as he prepares for a busy 2022. One of the projects viewers can get excited about is the upcoming Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. There hasn't been much information on the film until now. Foxx decided to share the first look of him and his co-star in the Netflix movie.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star gave fans a peek into the sci-fi film in a stylish and cool Instagram post. This first look falls in line with themes and aesthetics associated with the genre. To get a full glimpse at Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris in their amazing attire, check out Foxx’s post below.

To say their looks were interesting would be an understatement. Foxx’s asymmetrical high-top alone is a statement. Each character’s personality comes out through their style. Jamie Foxx personifies the high-end slick talker with his high-top, purple felt suit, and faux leather jacket. Teyonah Parris comes off as a Blaxploitation star mixed with futurism with her natural hair, faux fur yellow coat, leopard print pants, and thigh-high boots. John Boyega goes full grimy hustler in his gold tooth and striped track pants with a green hoodie and padded jacket.

Overall, their looks are primed to give moviegoers the Afrofuturism vibes they’ve been craving. Each actor’s look gives a good mix of sci-fi and anime reminiscent of shows like Cannon Busters and Cowboy Bebop. So, stylistically it might fill the void left by the live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation’s sudden cancellation.

The image gives a vibe close to that of the 2018 comedy Sorry Not to Bother You. Of course, viewers will have to wait until They Cloned Tyrone drops to see if it measures up to the comedy.

The upcoming sci-fi comedy has been described as “Friday-meets-Get Out” by director Juel Taylor, according to THR. The film will see Foxx, Parris, and Boyega banding together to investigate a conspiracy theory related to a series of unusual events plaguing their neighborhood. So, the comedy appears to be a slice-of-life with an examination of exploitation in the Black community. Again, viewers won’t know what the story will be until the film finally hits Netflix.

They Cloned Tyrone is one of two projects Jamie Foxx has lined up with the streamer. Foxx will pop up as a vampire hunter in the film Day Shift with Dave Franco. His projects are some of many Netflix movies coming out in 2022. Meanwhile, Teyonah Parris is busy filming The Marvels while John Boyega’s schedule is filled for 2022, including his incredible performance in 892. You can check out our 2022 movie schedule to see what else these stars have coming up.