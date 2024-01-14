After Jason Momoa Said He Was 'Homeless,' He’s Walked Back The Statement: 'Relax'

If there’s anything to know about Jason Momoa, it’s that the actor has no problem getting candid about himself at times. The Hollywood star doesn’t divulge every part of his personal life, though he does open up about certain topics from time to time. Momoa actually made waves this past week when he spoke about his current living situation. While discussing it, the Aquaman alum said that at this point, he doesn’t have a home . Now, he’s walking back those statements a bit, asking that fans take a step back and “relax.”

What Did Jason Momoa Initially Say About His Housing Status?

The A-lister has been incredibly busy as of late, filming multiple productions. Among them are the upcoming Minecraft movie . He recently mentioned the video game adaptation while talking about where he’s living these days. It was also during that chat that the Dune actor confirmed that he doesn’t have a “home” right now:

Bro, I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.

That’s not the only gig that’s been keeping him busy either. As of late, Jason Momoa has also been filming a new show On the Roam – an eight-part docuseries that will be available to Max subscription holders. It sees him traveling to various locales and meeting a variety of people. Momoa also spoke about the joy of getting to cross paths with folks, who are typically surprised by his presence:

I'm always in these weird places. You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?’ I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.

Despite all that, the public seemed to be most concerned with his comments about not having an abode of his own. Such a revelation seemed a bit surprising, given his professional status. Not to mention the fact that he’s also the father of two kids he shares with Lisa Bonet, who he just settled his divorce from . However, it would seem that fans made more of this than they actually should have.

Jason Momoa shared those original comments with People and spoke to the news outlet again when he provided some clarity on his thoughts. He set the record straight by saying that he’s not actually “homeless.” He, instead, used another term to describe his circumstances:

I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless. I have a nice trailer. Everyone's like, ‘Jason Momoa's homeless.’ I'm like, ‘Relax. I got a fucking sleeping bag.

Admittedly, a house is a very fixed location, while the concept of a home can have different meanings to a variety of people. The Game of Thrones alum’s comments seem to indicate that he’s been able to make a home wherever he’s stopping. That’s a lovely concept, and it sounds like he’s enjoying this current stage in his life. That doesn’t mean he wants to be “houseless” forever, though. He went on to say that he’s looking to purchase a pad of his own sometime down the road:

I've never bought a house yet, so I'm excited to one day. Like ‘Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy shit. He's got a pillow now.’

I’m sure he’ll finally get the keys to his own place when the time is right for him. At this time though, it’s good that he's cleared up any confusion and is enjoying the way of life that he’s established for himself. Here’s hoping that the star continues to find comfort while on the road ahead of buying a house someday.