‘I Don’t Even Have A Home Right Now’: Jason Momoa Talks Living On The Road For Big Movies Like Minecraft And His New Max Series

While he was once best known for his TV work in Baywatch: Hawaii, Stargate: Atlantis and Game of Thrones, these days, Jason Momoa is a full-fledged Hollywood star. This is in no small part thanks to playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, but the actor has wracked up a variety of other major projects in recent years, including the upcoming Minecraft movie, as well as hosting his own series that will be available soon to Max subscribers. However, all this work has led to Momoa spending a lot of time on the road, to the point that he’s now shared he he doesn’t “even have a home right now.”

Momoa shared how his life of travel is going while speaking with ET about his Max show On the Roam, which sees him going to different locations around the United States to, as officially described, “meet the extraordinary individuals blazing their own path - from craftsmen, to motorcycle fabricators, musicians to athletes.” The collectibles Momoa collected along the way will be auctioned off for charity, which is good considering he apparently doesn’t have any place to store them, telling the outlet:

Bro, I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.

Assuming Jason Momoa isn’t exaggerating with this statement, I wonder how this nomad-like lifestyle works when he’s looking after the two children he shares with his now-ex-wife Lisa Bonet. Do they just travel to where their dad is working in the world and hang out with him there, or does Momoa go to see the kids wherever Bonet is located? Still, even with the lack of a permanent address, I have to imagine he at least has a PO Box so he can receive important documents and such.

While traveling so much wouldn’t be appealing to some people, Momoa has taken to it quite nicely, particularly when it comes to On the Roam, as it’s allowed him to meet many interesting people who are far removed from the Hollywood space. The actor continued:

I'm always in these weird places. You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?’ I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.

Momoa was most recently seen reprising Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the final of the DC movies in order from the DCEU era. It remains to be seen if he’ll continue playing Aquaman in the new DC Universe continuity or if he’ll switch to playing Lobo, as has been rumored. Outside of DC, along with Minecraft, he’s set to shoot a buddy cop movie with Dave Bautista and also still has the miniseries Chief of War coming up, which will be available to view with an Apple TV+ subscription.

On the Roam premieres Thursday, January 18 on Max, and Minecraft is scheduled for April 4, 2025. If you’re curious about this year’s cinematic entertainment, consult our 2024 movies calendar.