Jenna Ortega Rocked A Dress Made Of A Few Itty-Bitty Strategically Placed Flowers, And I'm So Here For This Skin-Baring Fashion Moment

You would never catch Wednesday in this dress, which honestly makes it even better. Over the last year, Jenna Ortega has proved over and over again that she’s a fashion icon, like her Addams Family character, and now she’s differentiating her sense of style even more, and I love it. I write this because as her film Miller’s Girl prepares to drop on the 2024 movie schedule , she attended its premiere wearing a white dress that featured a top made of four itty-bitty strategically placed flowers. And overall, I’m so, so here for this skin-baring fashion moment.

Jenna Ortega has always had a daring sense of style, but this white Valentino mini-dress (per People ) took it to a whole new level. While the white skirt is a pretty typical mini-dress bottom, the top is totally unique. It’s made up of four quite small strategically placed flowers that cover her chest. The plunging neckline and spaghetti straps along with the flowers create a gorgeous skin-baring floral look that you need to see:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

To compliment the dress, Ortega had a white ribbon choker, a simple white beaded bracelet, pearl studs, white stilettos, and, while it’s not pictured, she also had a white coat from Sentaler. Topping off the fit she went for neutral glam, and she had a French tip manicure.

Overall, this is such a stellar look, and proves, once again, that the former Scream star is a fashion icon who is always changing things up.

Dress Like Wednesday (Image credit: Netflix) Wednesday Fashion: What To Wear If You’re Obsessed With The Addams Family Netflix Series

As I said, this look has been added to a growing catalog of daring and unique ensembles from the young actress. For example, in September of 2023, she rocked a sheer top and a denim maxi skirt . To throw it back a bit, she wore a backless hooded gown in January of last year. Also, in December of 2022, right after the release of the Addams Family spinoff, her semi-sheer looks were giving big Wednesday vibes, and it was legendary.

More recently, it seems like Jenna Ortega is really favoring white. While she’s donned countless black looks a la Wednesday, lately she’s worn white looks like the one above, and the sheer blazer dress she sported at the Finestkind premiere.

Personally, I’m so here for the range she is showing when it comes to fashion, and professionally she’s been doing that too. While we’re all waiting for Season 2 of Wednesday , the actress has been working hard on numerous projects, from the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 to the indie comedy horror Death of a Unicorn.

Right now, she’s focused on Miller’s Girl, her current release, in which she co-stars with Martin Freeman. The drama is about a student (Ortega) who gets into a complex relationship with her teacher (Freeman). It looks like an emotional and complicated film, and personally, I can’t wait to see it.

Hopefully, Miller’s Girl proves to be as iconic as this itty-bitty flower dress Jenna Ortega rocked to the premiere. To find out, you can catch the film in theaters on January 26. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted on the actress, her upcoming projects, and, of course, her fantastic fashion choices.