Jenna Ortega Rocked A Sheer Top And Denim Maxi Skirt, While It Might Not Be Wednesday's Cup Of Tea, It's Totally Mine

As we wait for Season 2 of Wednesday , it’s hard not to take note of Jenna Ortega’s fashion choices outside the show to see how her Addams Family character has influenced her style. On many occasions, the actress has rocked gorgeous black outfits that are very on par with Wednesday. However, recently she wore a denim maxi skirt and blazer with a sheer top. While it might not totally be within the style of her iconic character, it’s an amazing look that’s totally my cup of tea.

While we’ve seen Jenna Ortega rock outfits like Wednesday’s left and right, she also loves to step outside that aesthetic from time to time, and wear a fit that has some color in it. In this case, the actress attended the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in a beautiful navy blue denim set and a sheer black top. I don’t think our girl Wednesday would rock the denim, but Ortega sure can. Check the look out:

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Now, Wednesday Addams likely would never be caught wearing denim, specifically blue denim. However, Jenna Ortega has no problem with it, and neither do I.

I absolutely adore this outfit. The pleated denim maxi skirt with the matching blazer is so sophisticated and chic; it's also on trend. Meanwhile, a sheer black top and black bralette with laced black boots add a bit of edge to the ensemble. She topped off the look with a classy Dior purse, a long silver necklace, silver earrings, neutral glam and a nice updo. Every element of this outfit works so well together. Not only does it fit within the Scream VI star’s aesthetic, but it’s also something new that we’ve never seen from her before.

Overall, this outfit is so Jenna Ortega. Her style, while similar to the outfits she wears on Wednesday , is totally unique. For example, she wore a backless black hooded dress to a YSL event in early 2023. You can feel the Addams Family influence in the outfit, however, it’s also not exactly what I’d picture the character wearing. On the flip side, she’s worn some very Wednesday-coded looks, like the semi-sheer ensembles she rocked while promoting the Netflix show.

Much like how Ortega shares traits with Wednesday , their sense of style also overlaps. However, this isn’t a circle, it’s a Venn diagram, and she proved that again with her latest look. This outfit from the actress shows her love for chic and edgy fashion, like her character, but it also shows how they’re different – and one likes color much more than the other.

In the end, I’m obsessed with this denim and sheer ensemble from Jenna Ortega. I’m positive we’ll see more iconic fits like it from her in the near future, both at events like this one and during Season 2 of Wednesday, whenever it comes out.