Jenna Ortega's Been Rocking Semi-Sheer Looks And I'm Obsessed With The Wednesday Vibes

I think this is common knowledge by now, but just so we’re all on the same page: Jenna Ortega absolutely crushes as Wednesday Addams. Known for her roles in X, Scream and You, the burgeoning scream queen took some time off of the horror genre to deliver a fresh and darkly comedic take on The Addams Family alongside Tim Burton, and it’s been an absolute hit on Netflix . And the actress’ recent fashion looks IRL mesh the Wednesday vibes with a popular celebrity trend this year of going sheer.

In 2022, tons of celebrities rocked sheer dresses and turned more heads for their boldness. I’m talking about Florence Pugh’s hot pink “free the fucking nipple” moment and Olivia Wilde’s People’s Choice Awards look the internet deemed her “revenge dress.” For Jenna Ortega, the Wednesday actress has worn two black semi-sheer looks during recent appearances to die for. Take a look:

(Image credit: Natasha Campos/Getty Images for GreenSlate)

Last month, Jenna Ortega rocked this beautiful Saint Laurent dress for The Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, where the actress was honored with the Rising Star Award for Television. It’s definitely a look I’d file under Wednesday fashion as she’s certainly channeling her character in all black. Plus, the dress doubling as a glove for her right hand is an especially nice touch.

Ortega went for another sheer dress during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared the story behind how she made up that viral dance , which of course became one of the great music moments on TV in 2022 next to Stranger Things’ getting “Running Up That Hill” and “Master of Puppets” trending again. Check out another killer fashion choice.

(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

This one is from Dolce & Gabbana and absolutely screams Wednesday too. Much like the character’s iconic dress, Ortega wore a big white collar, along with the dress having white cuffs, a black tie and a chunky silver belt around the sheer dress’ waist. It’s very goth, and once again I love this look, especially paired with her debuting a trendy “wolf cut,” which you can take a closer look at on her stylist’s Instagram . I just know we’re going to see more Wednesday and Jenna Ortega-inspired fashion in the new year.

Since the series was made available to watch with a Netflix subscription in mid-November, Wednesday has crushed streaming records on Netflix. The Tim Burton series now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on the streaming platform. Even now, the series is No. 2 on the Top TV shows on Netflix, beating out new releases like The Witcher: Blood Origin and Alice in Borderland.

While Wednesday has yet to be renewed by Netflix, we’ll keep taking notes at Jenna Ortega’s incredible fashion choices in the meantime.