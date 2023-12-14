Jenna Ortega’s Sheer Blazer Dress Is A Brand New Take On The Look, But I’m Really Just Here For Her Shoes

Actress Jenna Ortega became a household name thanks to playing the title character of Wednesday, which is available with a Netflix subscription. Part of her busy career includes public appearances and premieres, during which she's become a bit of a style icon. Ortega’s sheer blazer dress is a brand new take on the look, but I'm really just here for her shoes. Seriously, they're stealing the show.

With the strikes officially over, actors are back to promoting upcoming movies and more. For Jenna Ortega that includes her new crime drama Finestkind, which premiered at TIFF earlier this year. She stunned on the red carpet with a sheer blazer dress, which is a new take on the ongoing trend of see through looks. And her shoes are absolutely killer, check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Now that's a killer look. The top is a ADEAM Floral Organza corset jacket, and shows off the 21 year-old actress' figure. The look combines a classic silhouette with a new twist, and is already making the rounds online. But of course, we have to talk about the shoes.

Finestkind will be streaming shortly with a Paramount+ subscription, and features Jenna Ortega in a role that's unlike her scream queen roots. Her look for the premiere is definitely gorgeous, including some killer heels. You can see a closer look at her close toed pumps below:

(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Smart money says that Ortega is going to continue to bring the fashions for any future red carpet events for her various TV and film projects. She's been keeping super busy lately, recently wrapping Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, which paused filming in the mist of the strikes. And Season 2 of Wednesday is also on the way, and sure to do super well for Netflix.

Of course, there's one franchise that seemingly won't be getting Jenna Ortega's fashions or talents anymore. Namely the Scream franchise, as Ortega dropped out of Scream 7, although there have been conflicting stories about why she opted out of her ongoing role as Tara Carpenter.

Regardless, it seems like Jenna Ortega's star power will only continue to grow, and it seems like she could go just about anywhere. And dropping out of Scream 7 might free up her schedule to work on more dramas like Finestkind. But as she joins exciting projects (and stuns on the red carpet), she'll always be known as a scream queen, thanks to roles in projects like Wednesday and Ti West's X.

Jenna Ortega's Finestkind will hit Paramount+ on December 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. We'll just have to wait and see what Ortega rocks on the red carpet next, and if her shoes continue to steal the show. Only time will tell.