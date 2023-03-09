Jenna Ortega Had A Great Response To Her Little Scream VI Wardrobe Malfunction

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us. Whether it’s major celebrities having mishaps, like Jennifer Lopez’s bodysuit ripping mid-show and Amanda Seyfried improvising a quick fix for her dress at the Critic’s Choice Awards, or everyday people like me awkwardly spilling coffee on a nice shirt, wardrobe malfunctions happen to everyone. This time Jenna Ortega had to deal with a minor mishap at the Scream IV premiere, and while those are never fun, she had a fantastic response.

As the sixth installment in the Scream franchise gets closer to its premiere on the 2023 movie schedule , the cast got all dressed up to celebrate the horror movie. While most of the cast rocked all-black looks, Jenna Ortega wore a white and black Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture look that resembled a deconstructed tuxedo, as Page Six reported. She complimented the look with Tiffany and Co. jewels, tall black heels, and after signing autographs for fans, the ensemble also featured a small, but prominent Sharpie stain.

(Image credit: Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

As you can see, the stain, while small, is noticeable. However, the actress still walked the carpet with confidence, and then took to Instagram after to acknowledge the mishap. Ortega’s great response to the tiny wardrobe malfunction included photos from the premiere on Instagram and some brilliantly thought-out hashtags addressing the stain:

SCREAM VI premiere @screammovies #tiffanyandco #sharpiestainwhogivesashit #imsosorryolivier @olivier_rousteing

As you can see through the hashtags, Ortega used the post to acknowledge the stain, note that she does not “give a shit” about it, and apologize to the dress’s designer Olivier Rousteing .

Stain aside, the look was gorgeous, and Ortega proved once again that she is an up-in-coming fashion icon. The Wednesday star has been seen rocking semi-sheer Addams-inspired looks as well as unconventional and gorgeous gowns like the hooded black ensemble she wore to a YSL event, proving that she's a fashionista time and time again. Since the premiere of the young actress’s hit Netflix show, all eyes have been on her, and her fashion choices. And she proved once again at the Scream VI premiere that she has an amazing sense of style, even if there was a minor malfunction. Although just to be safe, maybe she should have stuck closer to Wednesday ’s primarily black wardrobe , like the rest of the Scream VI cast did to avoid visible stains.

(Image credit: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While Jenna Ortega’s look was giving Wednesday in a way, the rest of her castmates really took inspiration from the Addams Family character by rocking all-black ensembles. From Melissa Barrera to Courteney Cox, the ladies of Scream VI all looked amazing in their gothic looks, which were perfect for the premiere of their horror movie.

It’s always fun to see what looks Jenna Ortega comes up with for the events she attends, and this remained true for the Scream VI premiere, and honestly, how she handled the Sharpie problem only made the entire event even better. While it’s not good to stain a designer piece of clothing, in the grand scheme of things, this could have been a lot worse, and even with the stain, the actress looked stunning.