Wednesday is one of the best shows on Netflix , with one of those reasons being because of actress Jenna Ortega. She was perfect at giving a nod to the classic Addams Family character and furthering her development. But before Ortega became super famous on Wednesday, she signed on for a new romance film with director Tiffany Paulsen, who explained how wild filming was once the Netflix TV series premiered.

After Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White finished their filming for Wednesday, they signed onto Tiffany Paulsen’s Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The Tribeca Festival romance film is about two teens who fall in love within the course of four days of the year. Before the teen romance film was even released, Wednesday became a real hit among people with a Netflix subscription. Paulsen talked about how wild that was to THR :

Then we had the long process of working on the script, getting it to studios, trying to find financing — that road takes a while. And by the time we’d gotten around to actually being able to shoot this movie, Wednesday was in the can and Netflix was getting ready to premiere it. So we had this crazy scheduling situation where, in order to get Jenna to be able to do the movie, we had to start shooting on Halloween day in October 2022. And then we had to shut production down for three weeks so that both her and Percy could go and do all of this Wednesday press.

It's amazing that because of the Wednesday craze, it affected the shooting schedule of Winter Spring Summer or Fall. If anything, you can call the Netflix release a good way to see the chemistry Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White will have in Tiffany Paulsen’s new romance film. While it showed on Wednesday that Xavier had a crush on the macabre-fascinated teen, a romance was never developed between the two. This time around in their new movie together, audiences will have the chance to see their chemistry together once again.

As Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White returned to filming their new movie once they came back from Wednesday press tours, Tiffany Paulsen described the rest of filming her movie as “pandemonium” as fans ventured to a middle-of-nowhere area of Utah to get their own sneak peek of filming. Talk about the difference between when filming first started and after.

The coming-of-age supernatural series Wednesday was such a hit among Netflix users that it was number one on the platform's Top 10 Shows following its premiere on November 23, 2022. It took two Netflix shows to finally dethrone the Netflix series on December 16th. After the Season 1 finale, fans were quick to post their A+ reactions about things they noticed, pulling out some Wednesday fashion from their closet, and impatiently wait for news of a second season. Wednesday’s infamous dance scene also blew up on the internet , with even people like Lady Gaga recreating those moves .

Jenna Ortega herself also had wild interactions with Wednesday fans who were bonkers over the series. The former Disney Channel star was impressed that the show was able to reach a wide age range of audiences from young to old. The Scream actress even revealed that time a flight attendant showed her she copied her Addams Family character’s hairstyle! This proves that you truly can find fans anywhere.

Before Jenna Ortega became super famous on Wednesday, she still had to finish filming her new romance movie Winter Spring Summer or Fall, which brought more fans in. With people loving the Netflix supernatural show so much, we can expect Wednesday fans to anticipate seeing Ortega and Percy Hynes White share the screen again.

