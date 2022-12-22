Two Netflix Shows Have Finally Dethroned Wednesday On The Streaming Charts

For weeks we’ve been talking about Wednesday Addams, her viral dance moves , iconic gothic fashion , and her very own Netflix series Wednesday. The show dominated Netflix’s top ten series for quite a while, but now it’s been dethroned from the top positions by two entries on the 2022 TV schedule . One is Noah Centineo’s latest show The Recruit, and the other is Season 3 of Lily Collins’ fashionable dramedy Emily in Paris .

According to CinemaBlend’s record of Netflix’s trending shows Wednesday’s final day at No. 1 was December 15. It was then overtaken by the second part of Harry & Meghan, however, it held strong at No. 2. Then on December 17, The Recruit came flying up the charts to No. 3, and took the No. 1 spot on December 18, where it stayed until Season 3 of Emily in Paris dropped. Today, December 22, Wednesday fell to its lowest slot in weeks, No. 3, and Emily in Paris took the first slot, with The Recruit at No. 2.

While it’s a bit of a bummer to see the Addams Family spin-off fall, this happens to every show, even Netflix’s most popular series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game. However, the Top Ten gives us all a chance to see what everyone else is into on Netflix. This is so when we finish the latest greatest show, we can move on to another hit as we wait for new seasons of our favorites, like a possible Season 2 of Wednesday .

So, with all that being said, here’s what you should know about the two shows that overtook the longtime No. 1 Wednesday and caused it to drop, for the first time, down to No. 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Noah Centineo’s CIA Thriller The Recruit

In The Recruit Noah Centineo makes his return to Netflix as a rookie CIA lawyer who gets dragged into the world of international espionage. The action-packed show puts Centineo, a once Netflix heartthrob , in a new genre, unlike anything he’s ever done before. Turning him from one of the boys you loved before into a lawyer trying to stop an international crisis.

The show has been welcomed by Netflix subscribers, who have shared all their thoughts about The Recruit as well as how much they like Centineo in this genre. It's safe to say The Recruit is a hit, and people are very happy to have the To All the Boys I Loved Before alum back on the streamer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lily Collins Returns For Season 3 Of Emily In Paris

As for Emily in Paris, the fan-favorite show returned to Netflix on December 21, and it immediately went to the top of the trending charts. In this third season of the Paris-based show, Lily Collins’ title character is faced with lots of choices in love, life and work.

Collins has spoken about how she hopes people see the show as a form of “escapism” while talking about her hopes for Season 3. Well, now fans of the fashionable series can escape the cold winter world we currently live in, and travel to the colorful and bubbly world of Emily’s Paris.