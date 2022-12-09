Watch Lady Gaga Do The Wednesday Dance As Bloody Mary Finds New Popularity Thanks To TikTok Trend

Even though Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary” isn’t in the hit show Netflix show Wednesday, it has become the soundtrack for the creepy, cooky and all-together ooky viral dance moves Jenna Ortega choreographed for Wednesday Addams. Now, the “Bad Romance” singer is responding to the newfound hype around her song, by jumping on the bandwagon and absolutely killing Wednesday’s moves in her latest TikTok.

After the scene of Wednesday busting a move at the ball in the new Netflix series to the song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps went viral, the people of TikTok took the dance moves, and Wednesday’s iconic black outfits and replaced the song with Lady Gaga’s tune “Bloody Mary” from her 2013 album Born This Way. Now the megastar is responding to the trend , as she got all dressed up in a gothic look, braided her hair, and created her own rendition of Wednesday’s now iconic moves that she’s calling “Bloody Wednesday”, check it out:

I love that Lady Gaga has been interacting with this massive trend, and considering the fact that she’s an amazing dancer, of course, she killed Wednesday’s moves.

While her song wasn’t featured in the show, it 100% fits Wednesday’s vibe. If the series gets a Season 2, hopefully, they’ll feature some of the pop star’s greatest hits. Or maybe she’ll even guest star. Gaga did play a vampire in American Horror Story: Hotel, and she’s playing a major role in the Joker 2 cast , so she would fit in perfectly on Wednesday. Seeing her play a teacher at Nevermore, or an Addams family member would be truly iconic.

Clearly, she loves this trend, because it wasn’t the first time the “Just Dance” singer posted about it. On Dec. 1 she retweeted the official Wednesday Addam’s post about fans using “Bloody Mary” to show off their movies. She wrote:

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68December 1, 2022 See more

While many aspects of the 2022 TV schedule hit have gone viral -- like fan’s thoughts on the Season 1 finale , everyone’s love for Wednesday and Enid , and Reese Witherspoon’s reaction to seeing the Legally Blonde reference on the show -- Wednesday’s moves as well as both songs, “Bloody Mary” and “Goo Goo Muck,” has easily been one of the biggest trends from the series.

According to Chart Data , Gaga’s song, which came out over a decade ago, had its biggest streaming day of all time on Spotify following the show's release, and some videos on TikTok using the song have amassed over 20 million views, like @emilymeding’s video :

Even weeks after the show’s release “Bloody Wednesday” is still all over TikTok – I mean I can’t look at my For You Page without seeing it at least once – and seeing Gaga respond is the cherry on top of a really fun trend.