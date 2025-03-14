Rachel Zegler Continues Turning Heads In A Red Look With A Giant Rose On Her Hip Nodding At Disney's Classic Snow White

News
By published

This gives as "red as a rose" new meaning.

Rachel Zegler in red lipstick and a red cloak for Disney&#039;s Live Action Snow White remake.
(Image credit: Disney)

The Snow White global press tour is in full swing, and thanks to trailblazing stars before her like Margot Robbie and Zendaya, that means Rachel Zegler gets to have fun with method dressing like the fairytale princess in a number of creative ways for the latest of live-action Disney movie remakes. After the Hunger Games star showed up with an apple purse as an accessory for the premiere at a medieval castle in Spain, Zegler is giving “lips as red as a rose” a new meaning while doing press there.

This week Zegler wore a Carolina Herrera look that looked right out of the pages of the fairytale her new movie is based on. Check out what her stylist shared on Instagram:

A post shared by Sarah Slutsky Tooley🕊 (@sarahslutsky)

A photo posted by on

Snow White famously is described as a character with skin “as white as snow,” lips “as red as a rose” and hair “as black as ebony,” and this press look definitely gives one of those phrases a literal translation. It’s an excellent switch up from Rachel Zegler’s embellished white princess gown that she wore at the Spain premiere.

She looked super chic in the piece that looks to be a deep red two-piece ensemble with the top being a long sleeve turtleneck and the bottoms being slightly flared pleated pants with the real centerpiece of the whole thing attached – obviously the huge rose wrapped around her hips. She also has a matching purse on her arm with another rose on the front of it. The actress wore the outfit with her hair slicked back in a pony, hexagon shaped dark sunglasses and some minimal gold jewelry. It’s giving modern runway Snow White!

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for leading women to channel their characters during their press tours in recent years. The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey for example, had fun with all kinds of Ariel-inspired looks when she went all over the world to promote the 2023 remake.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

Along with Rachel Zegler bringing Snow White to Spain this week, the actress previously went to Tokyo, Japan the week prior. As she posted on her Instagram story on Friday, she’s now traveling to Los Angeles next prior to going to the El Capitan in Hollywood for a screening of Snow White. Per Variety, Disney has decided to scale back from having a massive premiere for the Disney flick to a “pre-party and screening” with Zegler and her Evil Queen, Gal Gadot.

The movie, hitting theaters next weekend, is expected to have a domestic opening weekend range of 65 million to 85 million, per Box Office Pro, which might be a big deal for other movies, but considering it cost a reported $250 million to make and other Disney remakes have made over $100 million in their domestic opening weekends, Snow White might not spell success for Walt Disney Studios.

You can check out own theories about how Snow White might be a radical remake here on CinemaBlend as we wait for the release and more stellar Zegler press looks.

TOPICS
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Jack Quaid looking terrified during the bank robbery in Novocaine

I Had To Watch Parts Of Novocaine Through My Fingers, But I'm Glad I Saw It In A Theater
Michael Fassbender looking well dressed and with a cool smile in X-Men: First Class, pictured next to a stern looking Daniel Craig from Casino Royale.

Michael Fassbender Going On About Losing Roles In Mad Max And To Daniel Craig In James Bond This Week: ‘I Couldn’t Wait To Get Out Of There’
Frankenstein&#039;s monster struggles during an experiment in concept art for Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

PSA: Epic Universe Is Opening In 69 Days (And The Fans All Have The Same Response)

See more latest
Most Popular
Frankenstein&#039;s monster struggles during an experiment in concept art for Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.
PSA: Epic Universe Is Opening In 69 Days (And The Fans All Have The Same Response)
Jack Quaid looking back during Novocaine
There's One Scene In Novocaine That Grossed Me Out So Hard, And Jack Quaid Told Me It Gave Him The Creeps Too
Michael Dorn as Worf in Star Trek: The Next Generation
The ‘Really Bad’ Worf Line Michael Dorn Roasted When He Didn’t Know Ronald D. Moore Was Standing Behind Him On The Star Trek: The Next Generation Set
Michael Fassbender looking well dressed and with a cool smile in X-Men: First Class, pictured next to a stern looking Daniel Craig from Casino Royale.
Michael Fassbender Going On About Losing Roles In Mad Max And To Daniel Craig In James Bond This Week: ‘I Couldn’t Wait To Get Out Of There’
Alan Ritchson in a press photo as Jack Reacher.
Fans Are All Over This Montage Of Alan Ritchson Shirtless On Amazon: 'Watching Reacher For The Plot
Gene Hackman reprising his role as Jimmy &quot;Popeye&quot; Doyle in French Connection II
Gene Hackman Was Worth $80 Million When He Died. A Battle May Be Brewing Over His Estate
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan talking next to a crystal ball in Freakier Friday
Freakier Friday's Trailer Gave Jamie Lee Curtis Her First Quotable Line, And This Reunion With Lindsay Lohan Is Melting My Millennial Heart
Jacob smirking with Cara on front porch in 1923
Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren's Relationship Is My Favorite Thing About 1923, And I'm All Smiles After Watching This New Episode Clip
Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians, and Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The Internet Did A Side-By-Side Of That PDA Footage Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Next To Zendaya And Tom Holland Goofing Off, And Fans Can't Get Enough
Scott Foley revealing himself as Ghostface in Scream 3
Turns Out Scream 7’s Scott Foley Is Just As Confused About His Return As The Rest Of Us