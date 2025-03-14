Rachel Zegler Continues Turning Heads In A Red Look With A Giant Rose On Her Hip Nodding At Disney's Classic Snow White

The Snow White global press tour is in full swing, and thanks to trailblazing stars before her like Margot Robbie and Zendaya , that means Rachel Zegler gets to have fun with method dressing like the fairytale princess in a number of creative ways for the latest of live-action Disney movie remakes . After the Hunger Games star showed up with an apple purse as an accessory for the premiere at a medieval castle in Spain, Zegler is giving “lips as red as a rose” a new meaning while doing press there.

This week Zegler wore a Carolina Herrera look that looked right out of the pages of the fairytale her new movie is based on. Check out what her stylist shared on Instagram:

Snow White famously is described as a character with skin “as white as snow,” lips “as red as a rose” and hair “as black as ebony,” and this press look definitely gives one of those phrases a literal translation. It’s an excellent switch up from Rachel Zegler’s embellished white princess gown that she wore at the Spain premiere.

She looked super chic in the piece that looks to be a deep red two-piece ensemble with the top being a long sleeve turtleneck and the bottoms being slightly flared pleated pants with the real centerpiece of the whole thing attached – obviously the huge rose wrapped around her hips. She also has a matching purse on her arm with another rose on the front of it. The actress wore the outfit with her hair slicked back in a pony, hexagon shaped dark sunglasses and some minimal gold jewelry. It’s giving modern runway Snow White!

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for leading women to channel their characters during their press tours in recent years. The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey for example, had fun with all kinds of Ariel-inspired looks when she went all over the world to promote the 2023 remake.

Along with Rachel Zegler bringing Snow White to Spain this week, the actress previously went to Tokyo, Japan the week prior. As she posted on her Instagram story on Friday, she’s now traveling to Los Angeles next prior to going to the El Capitan in Hollywood for a screening of Snow White. Per Variety , Disney has decided to scale back from having a massive premiere for the Disney flick to a “pre-party and screening” with Zegler and her Evil Queen, Gal Gadot.

The movie, hitting theaters next weekend, is expected to have a domestic opening weekend range of 65 million to 85 million, per Box Office Pro , which might be a big deal for other movies, but considering it cost a reported $250 million to make and other Disney remakes have made over $100 million in their domestic opening weekends, Snow White might not spell success for Walt Disney Studios.

