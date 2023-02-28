Jennifer Grey Gets Real About What It’s Like Watching Herself And Patrick Swayze In Dirty Dancing Decades Later

It must be unbelievable for Jennifer Grey and fans of Dirty Dancing to realize it's been 35 years since this romance drama introduced audiences to a very sexy form of movement. It’s also a tragic thought to think about how the male lead in the movie, Patrick Swayze, passed away at 57 from pancreatic cancer. As the 62-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane by watching herself with Swayze in Dirty Dancing, she recalled how it feels watching the two of them together.

Time may have passed, but the memories Jennifer Grey has of playing Baby in Dirty Dancing appear to still touch her heart. While appearing on a morning show, Grey told People what it was like rewatching an old clip of herself with the late Patrick Swayze.

It feels like I'm living it when I'm watching it. And then I'm realizing that Patrick [Swayze] is gone.

It’s astonishing to see Jennifer Grey watch Patrick Swayze with such delight now considering they didn’t take well to each other during filming. But that was over three decades ago, so it looks like she prefers to celebrate and honor the man he was. Patrick Swayze was a talented actor who not only could make fans and kids bust out to those Dirty Dance moves, but could also bring you to tears in roles like in The Outsiders and Ghost. Swayze also showed off his machismo in action movies like Road House and Point Break. People of this generation, unfortunately, missed out on a true on-screen presence. By looking back at his classic movies, we are honoring his memory well.

If you’re looking for a new dance movie for this generation, you’ll be happy to know it’s been confirmed Dirty Dancing 2 is a go. The “very tricky” challenge to this sequel will be replacing the giant hole that Patrick Swayze filled in the classic ‘80s movie. Jennifer Grey has said that there will only be one Patrick Swayze and one Johnny Castle. Despite the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star reprising her iconic role, she's stated this will be a standalone movie of its own. The question on my mind is whether or not Grey will attempt to do her famous lift again and maybe not wait until the first day of filming to try it again. We're ready to see any of the moves she has.

Patrick Swayze not being in the sequel may be a big difference between the two movies, but there will still be some things that remain the same. New details about the Dirty Dancing sequel reveal we’ll see the return of the Kellerman’s resort, as well as some familiar characters from the original movie. What I want to know is, who will be the lucky man dancing with this Golden Globe-nominated actress? Whoever they cast as the male lead for this next movie would have to be someone who can bring out that same romantic, rhythmic chemistry that Swayze brought out in the first movie.