Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Her Own 'Short Legs' And 'Really Long Torso' While Sharing Hilarious (Yet Solid) Fashion Advice

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most fashionable celebrities in Hollywood, whether she’s showing up to glitzy red carpets in a stunning gown or strolling around New York City. So if you’ve ever wanted to know her best fashion advice, Amy Poehler just asked her. J-Law offered up some great tips, but she also called out what she thinks as her own body-type shortcomings while she was at it.

Lawrence is the latest guest to appear on Good Hang With Amy Poehler, and when the podcast host asked her about how she picks her clothes, here’s what she had to say:

You know what else is really important to remember? You can write it down. Big goes with big. If you're going to have a baggie and a tight, you cannot ever have tight on the bottom. Baggy on the top, or you'll look like a lamp.

Well, there you go. Jennifer Lawrence shared that one piece of fashion advice she stands by is not wearing a baggy top with tight bottoms, because it makes people look like “a lamp.” She suggests people either go full baggy for their top and bottom, or wear tight on the top and baggy on the bottom. I don’t know about you, but I’m taking notes. She also said this:

I have short legs, but a really long torso… knowing is not loving.

As it goes, even if you’re a big-shot movie star like J-Law, the grass always seems greener on the other side for us women, doesn't it? During the interview, Poehler was talking about how being 5’2 makes it difficult to shop for clothes, to which Lawrence (who is 5’9) shared her own perceived shortcomings. Lawrence also said this about how she keeps her style fresh:

I do a lot of closet clean outs. I think living in New York helps with that. I don’t have a lot of excess stuff that confuses me. I have things that I really like.

Rather than holding on to her clothes for too long, Jennifer Lawrence said she’s always throwing out the old, and bringing in stuff that she likes. And since she’s always being photographed by the paparazzi, she’s often planning her outfits. The Oscar winner said she often hopes to emulate an “effortless” sense of fashion when she leaves her home with a light chuckle.

When it comes to wearing clothes she likes on her, Lawrence said it's gratifying because it makes you "feel like your representing yourself accurately." The actress has been promoting her 2025 film Die, My Love for awards season recently, which she earned a 2026 Golden Globe nomination for, though Jessie Buckley won that category for Hamnet.

While it’s not confirmed, Jennifer Lawrence is said to be a part of The Sunrise on the Reaping, which is the latest of upcoming book adaptations from the Hunger Games movies. Her next starring role is in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s next movie, What Happens At Night, which is reportedly expected to start shooting next month.