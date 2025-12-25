'I've Been Electrified.' Jennifer Lawrence Knows She Looks Crazy While Drunk On The Red Carpet

Everyone who’s seen Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence on a talk show or even seen her give an awards speech knows that she’s pretty funny when speaking off the cuff. In fact, it wouldn’t be unbelievable to say that many of her fans like her because she’s so unfiltered when talking about things like throwing up after appearing on Hot Ones or feeding trash to Robert Pattinson.

Well, now she's also hilariously opened up about hitting the red carpet while drunk.

What Did Jennifer Lawrence Say About Being Drunk On The Red Carpet?

I’ve never had a day of making the rounds of various press events, so I have no idea what it’s like to have a bit of a tipple during the day, only to then have multiple other public appearances while feeling the effects of said wicked beverage. However, this is not the case for Jennifer Lawrence, who’s been one of our most famous and lauded actresses since her breakout role in Winter’s Bone in 2010.

With parts since then in films like X-Men: First Class, The Hunger Games franchise (which she’ll be returning to alongside Josh Hutcherson in the future), American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, No Hard Feelings, and many more, you better believe that she talks to the press A LOT. In fact, it was during an interview on Ellen back in the day (which resurfaced recently on Instagram), that she was asked about her rather…shocked appearance on the red carpet for the 2018 film, Red Sparrow. It turns out that incident came after a long day of doing press with some boozy woozy in her system, and it led to her posing like this:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic))

Whooooooa, Nelly! After lots of laughter, Lawrence then explained the situation:

It was so awful, OK? So, what happened was I did [Watch What Happens Live with] Andy Cohen. I was drinking a lot of wine and then I went to Colbert, tried to sober up and was drinking coffee, and was like, ‘Uh oh, I got too drunk with the Housewives’ - which is something I’ve always dreamed of saying. Then I have to go to the premiere and I am hammered, and so I get on the red carpet, I’m like, ‘Don’t look drunk, don’t look drunk.’ And then I look like I’ve been electrified. Oh my god.

Well, there you have it. Is there anything we can’t blame on a drunk group of Housewives? Even though the actress (who’s said to give an “unruly” performance in the 2025 movie release, Die My Love) still looks lovely in that red carpet pic, she is correct that she looks a little…electrified. Had she not actually tried to sober up by this point, would she have looked even nuttier?

Though I applaud the chatty mom of two’s ability to recognize that she was kinda too drunk to continue showing up to events and her trying to flush the spirits out of her system, I do sorta wish she’d just gone with it. I can only guess that a Jennifer Lawrence with all the brakes off is an even more hilarious JLaw, and who doesn’t want that?