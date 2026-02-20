Fans Call Jennifer Lawrence J-Law, But Her Friends Have Some Racier Nicknames

Jennifer Lawrence is know for being candid in Hollywood. From occasionally dropping f-bombs, to being open about choosing to drop trou for movies like No Hard Feelings and even her more recent post-partum filmed flick Die My Love , her no-holds-barred takes draw attention. In general, her candor in Hollywood is refreshing and delightful, but even knowing the actress is going to say her piece, I was still surprised she admitted to one nickname her friends have given her. It's not J-Law, either.

Amy Poehler ran down a bunch of Jennifer Lawrence’s personal life stuff in her recent Good Hang episode. Some of what they spoke of is stuff Lawrence has been candid about in the past, things like getting famous at a young age and becoming a mom while still developing her Hollywood career. Somewhat unexpectedly, though, Poehler asked her about various nicknames she has, and I didn’t see one racier nickname coming.

Floffin. Nitro. Boobs. Boobs Lawrence. The full government name. … My brothers because I was really hyper, they call me nitro.

It’s hard for a non-comedian to make Amy Poehler laugh super aggressively, but the podcast host was very amused by the “full government name” comment from the Die My Love star. Lawrence is often very funny without seemingly trying, though she’s said her over-the-top personality being everywhere in the past is a reason fans get “sick” of her from time to time. While Boobs Lawrence is the real funny moment, here, this isn’t the first time she’s brought up the Nitro nickname, though, as she previously said it was short for “nitroglycerine. ”

She also admitted another one of the other nicknames her friends have for her that, in my opinion, feels a little bit mean-spirited. She shared her friends troll her with a Barbie-adjacent nickname when she’s being “stupid.”

Oh, and my friends call me Ken, from the Barbie movie. I think it’s their way of calling me stupid. It’s whenever I ask something stupid, they’re like, ‘She’s just Ken.’

It’s not like people go around talking about Jennifer Lawrence like they do Sydney Sweeney’s body , so I wish we knew the origin story behind that joke-y nickname. It could be because she’s so open about not caring “about nudity” when it comes to her upcoming movie roles, or it could be something else entirely. Either way, Lawrence’s friends definitely don’t treat her with kid gloves in the nickname department.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence did speak about her fashion sense and how she definitely does not like going frumpy on top and tight on the bottom, though tight on top is fine. So, I suppose that could have prompted the nickname as well. Please note, however, that no one in her personal life comes anywhere close to calling her JLaw, a public nickname that would later inspire a Star Trek character . (Though please also note Amy Poehler did let that nickname slip during this episode, too.)